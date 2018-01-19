Maggie Greene, da anoressica a modella curvy: "Ecco come ho ritrovato il sorriso. E il lavoro"

Assumeva solo 900 calorie al giorno e poi andava in palestra per almeno tre ore. Non mangiava zuccheri né cibo spazzatura, ma solo carne magra, frutta e verdura. Nonostante questo, Maggie Greene continuava a vedersi grassa."Nessuno poteva dirmi che non ero sana perché mangiavo bene e mi esercitavo". "Volevo diventare come Kate Moss, non ero mai felice guardandomi allo specchio e un giorno accadde una cosa strana: non mi arrivò il ciclo", racconta la ragazza al magazine Harper Bazaar. A questo punto Maggie ha deciso, insieme alla madre, di rivolgersi a un medico e il responso è stato devastante: il suo corpo era in uno stato di inedia e se avesse continuato così si sarebbe distrutta.

Proprio nel momento peggiore è arrivata una chiamata da New York che le ha salvato la vita: "Riacquista peso e soprattutto il sorriso e lavorerai con noi". A farle questa proposta era l'agenzia Wilhelmina. Da quel momento Maggie ha ricominciato a mangiare e un giorno si è vista allo specchio e non era più quella ragazza pelle e ossa, triste. "Non si tratta di guadagnare o perdere peso, si tratta di essere liberi dalle aspettative illusorie dell'immagine del corpo perché in realtà siamo tutti belli. Indipendentemente da ciò che dice la gente, puoi avere la tua torta e mangiarla".