Maggie Greene, da anoressica a modella curvy: "Ecco come ho ritrovato il sorriso. E il lavoro"
La 19enne Maggie Greene ha raccontato la sua storia. "Continuavo a vedermi grassa e non ero felice. Ma poi..."
Assumeva solo 900 calorie al giorno e poi andava in palestra per almeno tre ore. Non mangiava zuccheri né cibo spazzatura, ma solo carne magra, frutta e verdura. Nonostante questo, Maggie Greene continuava a vedersi grassa."Nessuno poteva dirmi che non ero sana perché mangiavo bene e mi esercitavo". "Volevo diventare come Kate Moss, non ero mai felice guardandomi allo specchio e un giorno accadde una cosa strana: non mi arrivò il ciclo", racconta la ragazza al magazine Harper Bazaar. A questo punto Maggie ha deciso, insieme alla madre, di rivolgersi a un medico e il responso è stato devastante: il suo corpo era in uno stato di inedia e se avesse continuato così si sarebbe distrutta.
Proprio nel momento peggiore è arrivata una chiamata da New York che le ha salvato la vita: "Riacquista peso e soprattutto il sorriso e lavorerai con noi". A farle questa proposta era l'agenzia Wilhelmina. Da quel momento Maggie ha ricominciato a mangiare e un giorno si è vista allo specchio e non era più quella ragazza pelle e ossa, triste. "Non si tratta di guadagnare o perdere peso, si tratta di essere liberi dalle aspettative illusorie dell'immagine del corpo perché in realtà siamo tutti belli. Indipendentemente da ciò che dice la gente, puoi avere la tua torta e mangiarla".
I’m not usually a paragraph caption type of girl, but I stumbled upon the picture on the left and felt like I should share because it’s so near and dear to my heart. The picture on the left was taken two years ago this month, and the picture on the right was taken a few weeks ago. You can see obvious physical differences, but what you can’t see is the mental differences. Two years ago, I was seriously unhappy. I would look in the mirror and think I looked fat. I wouldn’t go out to eat with my friends or family and I’d sit at home and cry because I felt like I couldn’t eat anything. It was the lowest point for me, but I wanted to be a model so bad. I wanted to be glamorized for being so thin even though I was miserable. In the picture on the right, I have gained around 30-35 pounds (I don’t exactly how much. I don’t weigh myself anymore.) AND I am a much happier human being mentally. Just wanted to share because the girl on the right looks in the mirror and thinks she looks thin! Healthy looks different on everyone and it’s important to embrace your own shape and size. You’ll be much happier! Thank you @wilhelminamodels @amaxarmy for believing in me and giving me a chance to embrace who I am AND still chase my dreams.
