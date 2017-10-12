La Delevingne accusa Weinstein: "Mi portò nella sua stanza"

C'è anche Cara Delevingne tra le donne che accusano il produttore Harvey Weinstein di molestie sessuali. Dopo una serie di testimonianze, arrivate da attrici del calibro di Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, ma anche da Angelina Jolie, ora anche la modella e attrice britannica rompe il silenzio e parla contro il fondatore della Miramax.

" Quando ho iniziato a lavorare come attrice - ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram - ero impegnata con un film e ricevette una chiamata da Harvey Weinstein che chiedeva se fossi andata a letto con una delle donne con cui ero stata fotografata sui media. Fu una telefonata molto strana e spiacevole. Non risposi a nessuna delle sue domande e mi affrettai a chiuderla, ma prima di riagganciare mi disse che se ero gay o decidevo di stare con una donna, specialmente in pubblico, non avrei mai avuto un ruolo da donna etero e non ce l'avrei mai fatta a Hollywood ".

Le cose non si fermarono qui. " Un anno o due dopo, lo incontrai nella lobby di un hotel con un regista, per parlare di un film che doveva uscire. Il regista se ne andò e Harvey mi chiese di rimanere e parlare con lui. Appena fummo da soli iniziò a vantarsi delle attrici con cui era andato a letto e di come avesse dato il via alle loro carriere e parlò di altre cose inappropriate di natura sessuale ".

Weinsten, scrive la Delevingne, la invitò poi nella sua stanza. " Declinai in fretta l'invito e chiesi al suo assistente se la mia macchina fosse fuori. Disse che non c'era e non sarebbe arrivata per un po' e che sarei dovuta andare nella sua stanza. In quel momento mi sentii impotente e impaurita, ma non volevo comportarmi in quel modo, sperando di sbagliarmi sulla situazione ".

Nella stanza, dove andò, c'era già un'altra donna. "Ci chiese di baciarci e lei iniziò a fargli della avances". "Mi alzai in fretta e gli chiesi se sapesse che sapevo cantare. Iniziai a cantare pensando che avrei reso la situazione migliore, più professionale, come un'audizione. Ero così nervosa. Dopo avere cantato gli ribadii che dovevo andarmene. Mi accompagnò alla porta e mettendosi di mezzo provò a baciarmi sulle labbra. Lo fermai e riuscii ad andarmene dalla stanza".

"Ho esitato così tanto prima di parlare - dice l'attrice - Non volevo ferire la sua famiglia. Mi sono sentita colpevole come se avessi fatto qualcosa di sbagliato. Ero terrificata dall'idea che queste cose fossero successe a così tante donne che conosco, ma nessuna avesse detto nulla per paura". E a corredere la sua storia un'immagine che parla chiaro: "Non vergognarti della tua storia, ispirerà altre".