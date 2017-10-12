La Delevingne accusa Weinstein: "Mi portò nella sua stanza"
La denuncia dell'attrice: "Mi portò nella sua camera. Avevo paura a parlare"
C'è anche Cara Delevingne tra le donne che accusano il produttore Harvey Weinstein di molestie sessuali. Dopo una serie di testimonianze, arrivate da attrici del calibro di Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, ma anche da Angelina Jolie, ora anche la modella e attrice britannica rompe il silenzio e parla contro il fondatore della Miramax.
"Quando ho iniziato a lavorare come attrice - ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram - ero impegnata con un film e ricevette una chiamata da Harvey Weinstein che chiedeva se fossi andata a letto con una delle donne con cui ero stata fotografata sui media. Fu una telefonata molto strana e spiacevole. Non risposi a nessuna delle sue domande e mi affrettai a chiuderla, ma prima di riagganciare mi disse che se ero gay o decidevo di stare con una donna, specialmente in pubblico, non avrei mai avuto un ruolo da donna etero e non ce l'avrei mai fatta a Hollywood".
Le cose non si fermarono qui. "Un anno o due dopo, lo incontrai nella lobby di un hotel con un regista, per parlare di un film che doveva uscire. Il regista se ne andò e Harvey mi chiese di rimanere e parlare con lui. Appena fummo da soli iniziò a vantarsi delle attrici con cui era andato a letto e di come avesse dato il via alle loro carriere e parlò di altre cose inappropriate di natura sessuale".
Weinsten, scrive la Delevingne, la invitò poi nella sua stanza. "Declinai in fretta l'invito e chiesi al suo assistente se la mia macchina fosse fuori. Disse che non c'era e non sarebbe arrivata per un po' e che sarei dovuta andare nella sua stanza. In quel momento mi sentii impotente e impaurita, ma non volevo comportarmi in quel modo, sperando di sbagliarmi sulla situazione".
Nella stanza, dove andò, c'era già un'altra donna. "Ci chiese di baciarci e lei iniziò a fargli della avances". "Mi alzai in fretta e gli chiesi se sapesse che sapevo cantare. Iniziai a cantare pensando che avrei reso la situazione migliore, più professionale, come un'audizione. Ero così nervosa. Dopo avere cantato gli ribadii che dovevo andarmene. Mi accompagnò alla porta e mettendosi di mezzo provò a baciarmi sulle labbra. Lo fermai e riuscii ad andarmene dalla stanza".
"Ho esitato così tanto prima di parlare - dice l'attrice - Non volevo ferire la sua famiglia. Mi sono sentita colpevole come se avessi fatto qualcosa di sbagliato. Ero terrificata dall'idea che queste cose fossero successe a così tante donne che conosco, ma nessuna avesse detto nulla per paura". E a corredere la sua storia un'immagine che parla chiaro: "Non vergognarti della tua storia, ispirerà altre".
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
