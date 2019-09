Meghan e Harry insieme contro i suicidi

This World Suicide Prevention Day, we would like to spread the available support far and wide to ensure that no-one goes through a crisis alone. Please use or share the below accounts today, or on any given day, to a friend, colleague or even a complete stranger, that may be suffering - because wherever you are, you are not alone: @GiveUsAshoutInsta (text SHOUT to 85258) @Pandas_UK @TheTrevorProject @SavevoicesofEdu @SamaritansCharity @JedFoundation @Childline_Official @calmzone Photo ©️ @childline_official

