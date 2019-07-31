Meghan Markle: "Voglio vedere le lentiggini"
La duchessa di Sussex, guest editor di Vogue Uk in uscita a settembre, ha imposto una condizione alle donne in copertina: dovevano vedersi bene le lentiggini
Sulla cover del nuovo numero di Vogue Uk avrebbe dovuto esserci lei, ma la duchessa di Sussex Meghan Markle ha elegantemente declinato l’invito (“Sarebbe da arroganti”, sono state le sue parole), permettendo così di dare spazio alle quindici donne più influenti del momento. Quelle che, con la loro grinta e il loro impegno, stanno facendo di tutto per cambiare in meglio il mondo: da Salma Hayek a Chimamamda Ngozi Adichie, da Greta Thunberg a Jane Fonda.
“Voglio vedere le lentiggini”. Questa è stata la richiesta avanzata dalla Markle al fotografo Peter Lindberg, autore della copertina del magazine, che si è premurato di non cancellarle con Photoshop mettendole anzi bene in risalto. “Le istruzioni dalla duchessa sono state chiare – ha rivelato Lindberg a People –. Mi ha detto che voleva vederle e per me è stato come sfondare una porta aperta, io adoro le lentiggini”.
La duchessa ha conquistato le simpatie di mezzo mondo anche per questo, per la sua semplicità e per il suo volersi mostrare in pubblico quasi sempre al naturale, con un trucco poco marcato e la pelle libera da fondotinta coprenti capaci di alterarne l’incarnato. Il suo esempio è stato seguito da numerose star, che adesso non si fanno più problemi a mostrare in fotografia i loro difetti: cellulite, smagliature, capelli senza piega. “Un viso senza lentiggini è come un cielo senza stelle”, le disse il padre Thomas diversi anni fa, come rivelò la stessa Markle durante un’intervista nel 2017. Spesso denigrate in passato, ora le efelidi sono diventate un punto di forza non solo per lei, ma anche per moltissime altre donne.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
