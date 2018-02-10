È morto Reg Cathey, il "Freddy Hayes" di House of Cards

L'annuncio lo hanno dato con un tweet, in cui si informavano i fan del decesso di Reg Cathey, l'attore che interpretava Freddy Hayes nella popolare serie House of Cards. A diffonderlo il filmmaker David Simon, che con lui aveva collaborato in un altro progetto di grande successo, The Wire.

Aveva solo 59 anni Cathey, che per Simon "non era solo un bravissimo e talentuoso attore ma uno degli esseri umani più meravigliosi con cui io abbia mai condiviso delle lunghe giornate sul set".

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0