Il principe Harry alla guida di "Travalyst", progetto per un turismo ecofriendly
Da sempre molto attenti alle problematiche ambientali, i duchi di Sussex hanno annunciato il lancio di un nuovo, innovativo progetto che promuove un modo di viaggiare ecosostenibile, attuato in partnership con i grandi colossi del turismo
I duchi di Sussex hanno annunciato sul loro profilo Instagram l’inizio di una nuova avventura in tema di turismo ed ecosostenibilità. “Siamo felici di annunciare il lancio di Travalyst, un’iniziativa a livello globale, il cui scopo è cambiare l’impatto che i viaggi hanno sull’ambiente per sempre”, si legge nella nota di accompagnamento alle foto di lancio del nuovo progetto.
E ancora: “Con dei partner come Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor, Visa_Us, il nostro obiettivo è di trasformare il futuro dei viaggi, ponendo come centro della soluzione le comunità locali. Crediamo nel potere e nell’importanza dei viaggi. Abbiamo anche la responsabilità nei confronti del pianeta e degli altri. Il nome Travalyst nasce dalla visione del duca e dei suoi partner di considerare il nostro ruolo nel turismo sostenibile come un catalizzatore per accelerare il processo di cambiamento positivo nel turismo.”
Come riporta il sito NewsWire, il principe Harry, da sempre interessato alle problematiche ambientali, sarà alla guida del progetto, che prevede un tipo di turismo sempre più attento alla salvaguardia ambientale e, aspetto fondamentale, che favorisca lo sviluppo economico delle comunità locali:“Travalyst promuove un turismo ecosostenibile, che protegga le destinazioni e conferisca benefici a lungo termine alle comunità e permetta ai consumatori di viaggiare scegliendo il modo più sostenibile per l’ambiente”.
Questa è l’innovativa idea che il principe è deciso a portare avanti, essendo lui stesso un amante dei viaggi e della natura, come ama spesso ricordare. Insieme alla moglie Meghan, Harry è stato molto chiaro riguardo alla parte che entrambi faranno per sostenere il nostro pianeta. Pochi mesi fa durante un'intervista per Vogue Uk, il secondogenito di Diana aveva infatti annunciato la decisione di avere al massimo due figli.
We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Travalyst’, a global initiative striving to change the impact of travel, for good. Partnering alongside key travel industry giants @Bookingcom, #Ctrip, @Skyscanner, @TripAdvisor and @Visa_US, our aim is to spark a movement to transform the future of travel, putting communities at the heart of the solution. We believe in the power and importance of travel. We also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other. • “I want to start with a little bit of background as to specifically why I’m here today, because as you may know, I am not a tourism or business expert, but through my travels I have observed the unique relationship between community and environment, and have noticed something alarming. There wasn’t the symbiosis or connection there needed to be and I wanted to understand why. I am one of those people fortunate enough to have a platform and I want to use it to tackle hard problems, in the hope of finding solutions…and that’s how Travalyst was born” - The Duke of Sussex The name #Travalyst comes from The Duke and partners viewing our role in sustainable travel as catalysts to accelerate positive changes in travel. Travel + catalyst = Travalyst #Travalyst aims to make travel more sustainable, to help protect destinations and benefit communities long into the future, and to enable consumers to make more environmental friendly choices whilst traveling. The Duke of Sussex, having invited the founding partners to start the conversation, believes that the organisations - with operations in nearly every country, hundreds of millions of customers that use their products every day, and business relationships around the world - have sufficient influence and the critical mass necessary to catalyse real system change in the travel industry, for the benefit of destinations, communities and ecosystems. To discover more about the new initiative, visit www.Travalyst.org
