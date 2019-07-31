Twilight, la casa di Bella in affitto su Airbnb
I fan della saga campione d'incassi potranno soggiornare nella casa dove è stato girato il primo film sui vampiri con Kristen Stewart e Robert Pattinson
Belle notizie per gli amanti di Twilight. A distanza di dieci anni dall'uscita del primo film della saga, ispirata ai bestseller di Stephenie Meyer, i fan potranno rivivere la storia tra Bella e Edward. Come? Dormendo a casa Swan.
Per circa 300 euro a notte, il portale Airbnb ha infatti messo in affitto la casa di Bella Swan, la protagonista interpretata da Kristen Stewart. L'abitazione si trova a Saint Helens, in Oregon (guarda la gallery).
Cinque camere da letto, la casa ha lo stesso arredamento delle scenografie originali (qui è stato girato solo il primo film della serie). Come riporta Tgcom24, i proprietari della casa, datata 1935, hanno aggiunto anche foto e ritagli dei personaggi della saga campione d'incassi.
I fan potranno così dormire nella stessa camera di Bella (con l'immancabile copriletto viola) e soggiornare nel luogo dove la giovane ha scoperto la vera identità di Edward Cullen.
La casa si può affittare per una cifra intorno ai 300 euro, con un minimo di due notti. Dovranno però aggiungere 100 euro in più i fan che vorranno alloggiare durante il fine settimana.
“Eventually we made it to Charlie’s. He still lived in the small, two-bedroom house that he’d bought with my mother in the early days of their marriage.” —Stephenie Meyer, Twilight ******* This is the iconic house at 184 S 6th Street in Saint Helens, Oregon, that director @CatherineHardwicke chose to use as the Swan House filming location - outside and inside, including yes Bella’s bedroom - in @TWILIGHT. Only the first film was shot here - for NEW MOON, ECLIPSE and BREAKING DAWN, the house was recreated as a facade, and the rooms built as sets on soundstages. This charming 1935 home has been redecorated to look like how it looked for filming, plus a little creative license in the rooms that were not seen in the movies. Believe it or not this is actually a 5 bedroom home! Twilight fans from all over the world come to see this home and take photos in front of it. And now for the first time ever, we have made the @TwilightSwanHouse available as a premium vacation rental for all! Why not take yourself back to the very first film that launched a cinematic saga, and that time in your life when you became so obsessed with it, and enjoy your own time staying at the @TwilightSwanHouse. Just search @TwilightSwanHouse in Saint Helens, Oregon, at Airbnb.com, HomeAway.com and Vrbo.com to book your visit. Of course photographs of the @TwilightSwanHouse from the street are always welcome. We’d love to see your photos tag us @TwilightSwanHouse and use Hashtag #TwilightSwanHouse
