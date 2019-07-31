Twilight, la casa di Bella in affitto su Airbnb

Belle notizie per gli amanti di Twilight. A distanza di dieci anni dall'uscita del primo film della saga, ispirata ai bestseller di Stephenie Meyer, i fan potranno rivivere la storia tra Bella e Edward. Come? Dormendo a casa Swan.

Per circa 300 euro a notte, il portale Airbnb ha infatti messo in affitto la casa di Bella Swan, la protagonista interpretata da Kristen Stewart. L'abitazione si trova a Saint Helens, in Oregon (guarda la gallery).

Cinque camere da letto, la casa ha lo stesso arredamento delle scenografie originali (qui è stato girato solo il primo film della serie). Come riporta Tgcom24, i proprietari della casa, datata 1935, hanno aggiunto anche foto e ritagli dei personaggi della saga campione d'incassi.

I fan potranno così dormire nella stessa camera di Bella (con l'immancabile copriletto viola) e soggiornare nel luogo dove la giovane ha scoperto la vera identità di Edward Cullen.

La casa si può affittare per una cifra intorno ai 300 euro, con un minimo di due notti. Dovranno però aggiungere 100 euro in più i fan che vorranno alloggiare durante il fine settimana.