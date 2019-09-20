Harry da principe a conduttore tv (insieme a Oprah Winfrey)
Il programma tv verrà trasmesso dal servizio streaming della Apple a partire dall'anno prossimo. L'argomento? La salute mentale, un tema molto caro al principe dopo la morte di Lady D
Si può essere principi in molti modi: se William è il classico erede al trono, Harry è l’alternativo di famiglia. Dopo essere stato probabilmente lo scapolo più ambito d’Inghilterra, ha sposato Meghan Markle, attrice americana divorziata, amante della comunicazione social e direttrice di Vogue per un giorno. Dopo sua moglie, anche Harry sperimenterà qualcosa di diverso dall’essere semplicemente un principe. In collaborazione con Oprah Winfrey sarà produttore e conduttore di uno show televisivo sulla salute mentale, in onda a partire dall’anno prossimo sulla piattaforma streaming della Apple.
L’idea è venuta dopo aver registrato un podcast online insieme all’attrice. In quella occasione, il principe Harry a cuore aperto ha parlato del trauma provocato dalla morte improvvisa di sua madre Diana. Con coraggio ha colmato il vuoto lasciato dalla sua perdita, evitando un serio tracollo mentale e fisico. Parlare pubblicamente del suo dolore, gli ha aperto un mondo. “Mi ha fatto capire quale impatto la condivisione della mia storia possa avere sull’altro, e quale impatto la condivisione di altre storie possa avere sulla vita di chi soffre in silenzio”, ha spiegato al Telegraph.
Già da tempo il principe Harry lavora insieme a delle realtà impegnate nell’eliminare i preconcetti legati alla malattia mentale, con lo scopo di creare “una società più compassionevole, connessa e positiva”. E crede fortemente che questa nuova serie tv possa aiutarlo a raggiungere questo scopo. “La nostra speranza è che questa serie sia positiva, illuminante e inclusiva – ha detto il principe in un post Instagram sul profilo ufficiale dei Duchi di Sussex- … e l'opportunità per noi di capire meglio noi stessi e coloro che ci circondano. Sono incredibilmente orgoglioso di lavorare a fianco di Oprah in questa serie vitale”.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
