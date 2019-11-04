Usa, la denuncia: "Ho rischiato la vita per la sigaretta elettronica"
La denuncia di una giovane ragazza americana, che ha rischiato di morire per colpa di un'insufficienza polmonare
"Voglio iniziare una campagna contro lo 'svapo' della sigaretta elettronica". Recita così il cartello tenuto in mano, da un letto d'ospedale, dalla 18enne Siman Herman. Si tratta di una newyorchese che ha rischiato la vita per colpa di una grave insufficienza polmonare causatale dal fumo dell'e-cig.
La ragazza si è allora fatta immortalare al nosocomio, dove è ricoverata. La fotografia choc è stata postata su Instagram, a rafforzare il messaggio scritto dalla giovane: "Circa due anni fa ho iniziato ad avere problemi di nausea terribile, che si è trasformato in incapacità di mangiare, dormire e vivere normalmente. Due settimane fa ho iniziato ad avere difficoltà a respirare. Dopo 48 ore i miei polmoni si sono fermati: sono stata intubata. Tutto questo a causa dello svapo".
La 18enne è stata salvata per un pelo e ora – dopo due anni alle prese con la sigaretta elettronica tutti i giorni – vuole iniziare una campagna di sensibilizzazione contro il fumo delle e-cig: "Non è un'alternativa sana al fumo, è falso e può essere fatale".
Siman Herman è tuttora in ospedale alle prese con gli effetti dell'insufficienza polmonare che le stava per costare la vita.
About 2 years ago i started having terrible nausea issues. that turned into being unable to eat, sleep and just live normally. 2 weeks ago i started having trouble breathing. it took 48 hours for my lungs to fail which led to me being put on a ventilator. This is all because of vaping. Vaping is advertised as “a healthier alternative to smoking” which is false. whether it’s nicotine or weed vaping can be fatal. I was lucky. the doctors didn’t think i was going to make it but with prayers from family and friends i pulled through after almost a week on a ventilator. No one thinks this will happen to them and neither did i which is why i kept vaping. It took less than 48 hours for me to be put in a drug induced coma and a tube put down my throat because i could no longer breathe on my own. The dangers of vaping are real and this can happen to you. Please don’t let it. It’s not easy to quit, nicotine is a very addictive chemical but the more you vape the more likely you are to end up where i did. take action and don’t let this happen. please tell your family and friends the dangers of vaping because no one realizes until they’re put in a situation so serious. i’m sharing my story so you don’t have to have your own. get help please and if you need someone to talk to i’m here to help anyone who needs it. Don’t let vaping win. take back your life and quit smoking. it’s just not worth it. @truthorange #bigtobacco #vapecommunity #smokingkills #dangersofvaping #dangersofsmoking #vape #juul (i didn’t end up having pneumonia. the signs of respiratory failure from vaping make it look like pneumonia, if they didn’t find that first i would have died)
