Emmy Awards 2019, il Trono di Spade è la serie più premiata della tv

Si è celebrato tutto il meglio della tv americana nell’edizione numero 71 degli Emmy Awards. Un’edizione ricca di sorprese e di colpi di scena, che ha premiato alcune fra le serie più celebri dell’ultimo anno. Il Trono di Spade è ancora in testa, vincendo ben due statuette, portandosi a casa il premio di miglior serie tv drammatica e quello di attore non protagonista. A sorpresa la comedy Fleabag, disponibile in Italia su Amazon Prime Video, ha sbaragliato la concorrenza, conquistando ben 4 statuette, fra cui quella di miglior commedia e miglior attrice.

Durante la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards c’è anche la conferma di Killing Eve, in cui Jodie Comer vince come migliore attrice in una serie drammatica. E poi spazio a Chernobyl che trionfa come Miglior miniserie tv, mentre l’episodio interattivo di Black Mirror vince il premio di Miglior Film Tv. Michelle Williams ruba la statuetta a Amy Adams, vincendo grazie alla sua interpretazione in Fosse/Verdon, mentre la serie Orzak di Netflix vince nelle categorie minori. La rete della HBO ha guadagnato ben 9 riconoscimenti, diventato l’emettente di spicco degli Awards, seguita da Amazon che batte il colosso di Netflix ancora una volta.

Qui di seguito, nel dettaglio, tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2019:



Miglior serie drammatica

“Game of Thrones”

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Miglior serie commedia

“Fleabag”

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Miglior miniserie

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Miglior film tv

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner with Herve”

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday,”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Peter Dinklage, “Game Of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Alfie Allen, “Game Of Thrones”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game Of Thrones”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Gwendoline Christie, “Game Of Thrones”

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones”

Sophie Turner, “Game Of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game Of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Miglior sceneggiatura in una miniserie o film tv

Craig Mazin - Chernobyl

Russell T Davies - A Very English Scandal

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl - Escape At Dannemora ("Episode 6")

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin - Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 7")

Joel Fields, Steven Levenson - Fosse / Verdon ("Providence")

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury - When They See Us ("Part Four")

Miglior regia in una miniserie o film tv

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ben Stiller, Escape At Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Miglior sceneggiatura in una serie commedia

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag ("Episode 1")

Alec Berg, Bill Hader - Barry ("ronny/illy")

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan - "The Good Place" ("Janet(s)")

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle - PEN15 ("Anna Ishii-Peters")

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler - Russian Doll ("Nothing In This World Is Easy)

Allison Silverman - Russian Doll ("A Warm Body")

David Mandel - Veep ("Veep")

Miglior regia in una serie commedia

Harry Bradbeer - Fleabag ("Episode 1")

Alec Berg - Barry ("The Audition")

Bill Hader - Barry ("ronny/illy")

Mark Cendrowski - The Big Bang Theory ("The Stockholm Syndrome")

Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel ("All Alone")

Daniel Palladino - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel ("We're Going To The Catskills!")

Miglior sceneggiatura in una serie drammatica

Jesse Armstrong - Succession ("Nobody is Ever Missing")

Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul ("Winner")

Jed Mercurio - Bodyguard ("Episode 1")

David Benioff, DB Weiss - Game of Thrones ("The Iron Throne")

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder - The Handmaid's Tale ("Holly")

Emerald Fennell - Killing Eve ("Nice and Neat")

Miglior regia in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman - Ozark ("Reparations")

David Benioff, DB Weiss - Game of Thrones ("The Iron Throne")

David Nutter - Game of Thrones ("The Last of the Starks")

Miguel Sapochnik - Game of Thrones ("The Long Night")

Daina Reid - The Handmaid's Tale ("Holly")

Lisa Brühlmann - Killing Eve ("Desperate Times")

Adam McKay - Succession ("Celebration")

Miglior varietà talk show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Miglior varietà di sketch

Saturday Night Live

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Who Is America?

Miglior reality competitivo

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior regia per uno speciale varietà

Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live ("Host: Adam Sandler")

Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas - Documentary Now! ("Waiting for the Artist")

Derek Waters - Drunk History ("Are You Afraid of the Drunk?")

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ("Psychics")

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ("Live Midterm Election Show")

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer - Who Is America? ("Episode 102")

Miglior sceneggiatura per uno special varietà

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Documentary Now!”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”