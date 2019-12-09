Golden Globe 2020, tutte le nomination

Da poco sono state rese note le nomination ai Golden Globe del 2020, inaugurando di fatto la awards season, ovvero quel periodo dell’anno in cui si comincia a premiare il buon cinema e anche la buona tv che ha emozionato il pubblico e la critica americana. L’edizione numero 78 dei Golden Globe riserva diverse sorprese, alcune già annunciate altre invece che lasciano di stucco. Come la candidatura di Jennifer Lopez per "Le Ragazze di Wall Srteet" nella categoria Miglior attrice non protagonista. Ed è guerra anche in campo televisivo, dove nella stessa categoria, Miglior attrice in un drama, si scontrano Jennifer Aniston e Reese Whiterspoon. Entrambe sono due agguerrite giornaliste nella serie tv di Apple "The Morning Show"£, che a poche settimane dal suo debutto sta facendo molto parlare di sé. E poi spazio per Quentin Tarantino e anche “Parasite”, il film cult del regista coreano Bong Joon-ho. Le premiazioni ci saranno il prossimo 5 Gennaio sul canale americano della NBC. In Italia molto probabilmente sarà possibile vedere la cerimonia su SKY Atlantic.

Qui di seguito tutte le categorie e le nomination.

Serie tv:

Miglior Drama

Big Little Lies, HBO

The Crown, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Succession, HBO

Miglior attore in un drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Migliore attrice in un drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior comedy o serie musicale

Barry, HBO

Fleabag, Amazon

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

The Politician, Netflix

Migliore attrice in una comedy o serie musicale

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Migliore attore in una comedy o serie musicale

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Migliore Film TV o Miniserie

Catch-22, Hulu/Sky

Chernobyl, HBO/Sky

Fosse/Verdon, FX

The Loudest Voice, Showtime

Unbelievable, Netflix

Migliore attore in un film tv o miniserie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Migliore attrice in un film TV o miniserie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie tv, film tv o miniserie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie tv, film tv o miniserie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Cinema:

Miglior film drammatico

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)

Miglior film commedia o musicale

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Miglior regia

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Rona, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Christian Bale (“Ford V Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Kathy Bates, RICHARD JEWELL

Annete Bening, THE REPORT

Laura Dern, MARRIAGE STORY

Jennifer Lopez, HUSTLERS

Margot Robbie, BOMBSHELL

Miglior attore non protagonista

Tom Hanks, A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Anthony Hopkins, THE TWO POPES

Al Pacino, THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci, THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Miglior film straniero

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Pyramide Films)

“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

“Les Misérables” (BAC Films, Amazon)

Miglior film d’animazione

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miglior sceneggiatura

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Miglior colonna sonora

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Miglior canzone

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)