Golden Globe 2020, tutte le nomination
Ecco tutte le candidature dei papabili vincitori dei Golden Globe 2020 per la kermesse che premia il cinema americano e le grande serialità
Da poco sono state rese note le nomination ai Golden Globe del 2020, inaugurando di fatto la awards season, ovvero quel periodo dell’anno in cui si comincia a premiare il buon cinema e anche la buona tv che ha emozionato il pubblico e la critica americana. L’edizione numero 78 dei Golden Globe riserva diverse sorprese, alcune già annunciate altre invece che lasciano di stucco. Come la candidatura di Jennifer Lopez per "Le Ragazze di Wall Srteet" nella categoria Miglior attrice non protagonista. Ed è guerra anche in campo televisivo, dove nella stessa categoria, Miglior attrice in un drama, si scontrano Jennifer Aniston e Reese Whiterspoon. Entrambe sono due agguerrite giornaliste nella serie tv di Apple "The Morning Show"£, che a poche settimane dal suo debutto sta facendo molto parlare di sé. E poi spazio per Quentin Tarantino e anche “Parasite”, il film cult del regista coreano Bong Joon-ho. Le premiazioni ci saranno il prossimo 5 Gennaio sul canale americano della NBC. In Italia molto probabilmente sarà possibile vedere la cerimonia su SKY Atlantic.
Qui di seguito tutte le categorie e le nomination.
Serie tv:
Miglior Drama
Big Little Lies, HBO
The Crown, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Morning Show, Apple TV+
Succession, HBO
Miglior attore in un drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Migliore attrice in un drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Miglior comedy o serie musicale
Barry, HBO
Fleabag, Amazon
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
The Politician, Netflix
Migliore attrice in una comedy o serie musicale
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Migliore attore in una comedy o serie musicale
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Migliore Film TV o Miniserie
Catch-22, Hulu/Sky
Chernobyl, HBO/Sky
Fosse/Verdon, FX
The Loudest Voice, Showtime
Unbelievable, Netflix
Migliore attore in un film tv o miniserie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Migliore attrice in un film TV o miniserie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie tv, film tv o miniserie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie tv, film tv o miniserie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Cinema:
Miglior film drammatico
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Marriage Story” (Netflix)
“1917” (Universal)
“Joker” (Warner Bros.)
“The Two Popes” (Netflix)
Miglior film commedia o musicale
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)
“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)
“Rocketman” (Paramount)
“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)
Miglior regia
Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Rona, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)
Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)
Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)
Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)
Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Christian Bale (“Ford V Ferrari”)
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale
Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Kathy Bates, RICHARD JEWELL
Annete Bening, THE REPORT
Laura Dern, MARRIAGE STORY
Jennifer Lopez, HUSTLERS
Margot Robbie, BOMBSHELL
Miglior attore non protagonista
Tom Hanks, A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Anthony Hopkins, THE TWO POPES
Al Pacino, THE IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci, THE IRISHMAN
Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Miglior film straniero
“The Farewell” (A24)
“Pain and Glory” (Sony)
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Pyramide Films)
“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)
“Les Misérables” (BAC Films, Amazon)
Miglior film d’animazione
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miglior sceneggiatura
Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Miglior colonna sonora
Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)
Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)
Thomas Newman (“1917”)
Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)
Miglior canzone
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
