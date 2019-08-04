I Blink 182 costretti a rimanere in hotel dopo la strage di El Paso

Come raccontato dallo stesso Mark Hoppus, i Blink 182 sono stati costretti a rimanere chiusi in hotel durante la sparatoria di El Paso, che avrebbe avuto luogo a poca distanza da dove si sarebbero dovuti esibire

- Dom, 04/08/2019 - 12:51

I Blink 182 hanno raccontato di essere stati costretti a rimanere bloccati nel loro hotel in Texas dopo la sparatoria di El Paso.

Mark Hoppus ha usato il suo profilo Twitter per dire ai fan che lui e i colleghi Travis Barker e Matt skira stavano rispettando gli ordini della sicurezza, rimanendo chiusi nelle loro stanze d'hotel dopo che un uomo aveva cominciato a sparare in un Walmart non lontano da dove la band si sarebbe dovuta esibire.

Mark Hoppus scrive: "Siamo Bloccati nel nostro hotel a El Paso. Nel sistema a interfono ci hanno appena annunciato che c'è stata una sparitoria". Poi ha continuato: "Stavamo facendo colazione quando il nostro team di sicurezza ci ha mandato un messaggio per avvisarci che c'era stata una sparatoria proprio nel centro commerciale dove saremmo dovuti andare". E infine: "Siamo tornati in hotel e abbiamo seguito il notiziario per vedere cosa stava succedendo".

La sparatoria di El Paso, perpetrata da un ragazzo di ventun anni armato di un fucile d'assalto, ha tolto la vita a venti persone.

