I Blink 182 costretti a rimanere in hotel dopo la strage di El Paso

I Blink 182 hanno raccontato di essere stati costretti a rimanere bloccati nel loro hotel in Texas dopo la sparatoria di El Paso.

Mark Hoppus ha usato il suo profilo Twitter per dire ai fan che lui e i colleghi Travis Barker e Matt skira stavano rispettando gli ordini della sicurezza, rimanendo chiusi nelle loro stanze d'hotel dopo che un uomo aveva cominciato a sparare in un Walmart non lontano da dove la band si sarebbe dovuta esibire.

Mark Hoppus scrive: "Siamo Bloccati nel nostro hotel a El Paso. Nel sistema a interfono ci hanno appena annunciato che c'è stata una sparitoria" . Poi ha continuato: "Stavamo facendo colazione quando il nostro team di sicurezza ci ha mandato un messaggio per avvisarci che c'era stata una sparatoria proprio nel centro commerciale dove saremmo dovuti andare". E infine: "Siamo tornati in hotel e abbiamo seguito il notiziario per vedere cosa stava succedendo".

we are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings. — mark hoppus.‍(@markhoppus) 3 agosto 2019

we were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. then — mark hoppus.‍ (@markhoppus) 3 agosto 2019

La sparatoria di El Paso, perpetrata da un ragazzo di ventun anni armato di un fucile d'assalto, ha tolto la vita a venti persone.

