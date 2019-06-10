Infortunio per il dj Martin Garrix: cancellati tutti gli spettacoli
Il popolare dj olandese si è seriamente infortunato durante un live show a Las Vegas, compromettendo i legamenti della caviglia. Un infortunio per il quale dovrà subire un intervento a breve e che lo terrà lontano dalle scene per alcuni mesi
Il popolare dj Martin Garrix dovrà stare lontano dalla scena musicale per alcuni mesi a causa di un infortunio avvenuto durante l'ultimo live di Las Vegas. Il 23enne musicista e produttore discografico olandese, durante la sua performance, ha avuto un incidente che gli ha procurato lo strappo dei legamenti della caviglia destra. Un infortunio serio, avvenuto il 25 maggio, per il quale dovrà addirittura sottoporsi a un delicato intervento chirurgico, in programma nei prossimi giorni.
Sui social, Martin Garrix ha pubblicato un post dove spiega l'accaduto e si rammarica dello stop agli spettacoli live: "Sono distrutto dal fatto che devo cancellare questi spettacoli visto che niente mi rende più felice che esibirmi per voi ragazzi. Mi sento più vivo quando sono sul palco, vedervi sorridere. Non vedevo l'ora di rifarlo e non voglio deludere i miei fan. Sfortunatamente questo è fuori dal mio controllo e avrò bisogno di un intervento chirurgico e abbastanza riposo per riprendermi completamente. Se non vengo operato ora potrei danneggiare in modo permanente la mia caviglia, il che potrebbe significare che non potrei più esibirmi. Voglio ringraziare tutti per il loro continuo supporto e spero di riuscire a tornare presto sul palco a esibirmi per voi presto".
Martin Garrix, inizialmente, sembrava già pronto a tornare in consolle. Sui social aveva pubblicato alcune foto in cui si mostrava in piscina intento a godersi qualche giorno di riposo. In realtà, in seguito a una serie di accertamenti approfonditi, i medici gli hanno rivelato la gravità della cosa, costringendolo a stoppare tutti gli impegni. Il dj ha, infatti, annullato tutte le date in programma del suo tour di live e spettacoli per l'estate.
Press Statement: Martin Garrix forced to cancel all shows coming weeks It is with deepest regrets that Martin Garrix has to announce that he is forced to cancel all his shows the coming weeks due to a serious ankle injury suffered during his show in Las Vegas on May 25th. Even though feeling positive after some days of rest, further examinations have determined that all his ankle ligaments are torn and surgery is needed to prevent permanent damage to his ankle. Therefore Garrix is forced to follow the specialist’s advice and cancel all his shows for at least the upcoming four weeks. Garrix: ’’I’m devastated that I have to cancel these shows since nothing makes me happier than performing for you guys. I feel most alive when I'm on stage, seeing you guys smile. I was really looking forward to it and I never want to disappoint my fans. Unfortunately this is out of my control and I will need a surgery and enough rest to fully recover. If I don’t get surgery now I might permanently damage my ankle, which could mean I won’t be able to perform at all anymore. I want to thank everyone for their continuous support and I hope to be able to get back on stage to perform for you guys again really soon.’’
