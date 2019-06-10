Infortunio per il dj Martin Garrix: cancellati tutti gli spettacoli

Il popolare dj Martin Garrix dovrà stare lontano dalla scena musicale per alcuni mesi a causa di un infortunio avvenuto durante l'ultimo live di Las Vegas. Il 23enne musicista e produttore discografico olandese, durante la sua performance, ha avuto un incidente che gli ha procurato lo strappo dei legamenti della caviglia destra. Un infortunio serio, avvenuto il 25 maggio, per il quale dovrà addirittura sottoporsi a un delicato intervento chirurgico, in programma nei prossimi giorni.

Sui social, Martin Garrix ha pubblicato un post dove spiega l'accaduto e si rammarica dello stop agli spettacoli live: "Sono distrutto dal fatto che devo cancellare questi spettacoli visto che niente mi rende più felice che esibirmi per voi ragazzi. Mi sento più vivo quando sono sul palco, vedervi sorridere. Non vedevo l'ora di rifarlo e non voglio deludere i miei fan. Sfortunatamente questo è fuori dal mio controllo e avrò bisogno di un intervento chirurgico e abbastanza riposo per riprendermi completamente. Se non vengo operato ora potrei danneggiare in modo permanente la mia caviglia, il che potrebbe significare che non potrei più esibirmi. Voglio ringraziare tutti per il loro continuo supporto e spero di riuscire a tornare presto sul palco a esibirmi per voi presto".

Martin Garrix, inizialmente, sembrava già pronto a tornare in consolle. Sui social aveva pubblicato alcune foto in cui si mostrava in piscina intento a godersi qualche giorno di riposo. In realtà, in seguito a una serie di accertamenti approfonditi, i medici gli hanno rivelato la gravità della cosa, costringendolo a stoppare tutti gli impegni. Il dj ha, infatti, annullato tutte le date in programma del suo tour di live e spettacoli per l'estate.