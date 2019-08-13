Katy Perry accusata di violenza da un modello
La cantante 34enne è stata accusata di violenza dal modello Josh Kloss, protagonista di un lungo sfogo su Instagram, l'uomo era apparso nel videoclip di Teenage Dream
Katy Perry ha ricevuto una dura accusa da parte di un modello. In particolare, la nota popstar statunitense è stata accusata da Josh Kloss di violenza nei suoi confronti. Kloss era apparso nel video musicale del brano Teenage Dream. Più precisamente, l'uomo sarebbe stato costretto a mostrare le parti intime davanti a tutti nel corso di una festa. Secondo quanto dichiarato dal modello, questo avrebbe rappresentato un vero e proprio abuso nei suoi confronti. Come se ciò non bastasse, Josh ha affermato di essere stato una volta invitato da Katy presso uno strip club, invito prontamente respinto dal diretto interessato.
Su Instagram Josh Kloss ha dato vita a un duro sfogo nei confronti di Katy Perry. Il modello ha raccontato di come dinanzi alla gente, la cantante si mostrasse sempre fredda verso di lui, per poi cambiare del tutto atteggiamento quando erano soli, divenendo gentile e affettuosa. Sempre da quanto dichiarato dal modello, lui e la cantante si sarebbero incontrati più di una volta dopo il divorzio da Russell Brand.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
L'abuso di cui Josh Kloss sarebbe rimasto vittima a suo malgrado si sarebbe verificato alla Moonlight Rollerway, durante la festa di compleanno di un amico, il quale aveva il forte desiderio di incontrare di persona Katy Perry. Dopo aver salutato la popstar, si sarebbe scatenato il caos. Katy Perry avrebbe costretto Josh a mostrare le parti intime dinanzi alla folla di invitati. Josh ha confessato di essersi sentito molto imbarazzato in quel momento. Secondo il punto di Kloss, la nostra società sarebbe indirizzata ad accusare solo gli uomini di violenza, quando anche le donne talvolta sono protagoniste di vicende analoghe.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”
