Katy Perry accusata di violenza da un modello

Katy Perry ha ricevuto una dura accusa da parte di un modello. In particolare, la nota popstar statunitense è stata accusata da Josh Kloss di violenza nei suoi confronti. Kloss era apparso nel video musicale del brano Teenage Dream. Più precisamente, l'uomo sarebbe stato costretto a mostrare le parti intime davanti a tutti nel corso di una festa. Secondo quanto dichiarato dal modello, questo avrebbe rappresentato un vero e proprio abuso nei suoi confronti. Come se ciò non bastasse, Josh ha affermato di essere stato una volta invitato da Katy presso uno strip club, invito prontamente respinto dal diretto interessato.

Su Instagram Josh Kloss ha dato vita a un duro sfogo nei confronti di Katy Perry. Il modello ha raccontato di come dinanzi alla gente, la cantante si mostrasse sempre fredda verso di lui, per poi cambiare del tutto atteggiamento quando erano soli, divenendo gentile e affettuosa. Sempre da quanto dichiarato dal modello, lui e la cantante si sarebbero incontrati più di una volta dopo il divorzio da Russell Brand.

L'abuso di cui Josh Kloss sarebbe rimasto vittima a suo malgrado si sarebbe verificato alla Moonlight Rollerway, durante la festa di compleanno di un amico, il quale aveva il forte desiderio di incontrare di persona Katy Perry. Dopo aver salutato la popstar, si sarebbe scatenato il caos. Katy Perry avrebbe costretto Josh a mostrare le parti intime dinanzi alla folla di invitati. Josh ha confessato di essersi sentito molto imbarazzato in quel momento. Secondo il punto di Kloss, la nostra società sarebbe indirizzata ad accusare solo gli uomini di violenza, quando anche le donne talvolta sono protagoniste di vicende analoghe.

