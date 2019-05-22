Manu Bennett fa l'Haka durante il viaggio in Grecia
L'attore Manu Bennett, in viaggio in Grecia, ne ha approfittato per eseguire la danza Maori Haka mentre si trovava a Creta
L'attore Manu Bennett, in viaggio in Grecia, ne ha approfittato per eseguire la danza Maori Haka mentre si trovava a Creta
Manu Bennett, l'attore diventato famoso per aver interpretato Crisso in Spartacus e Death Stroke in Arrow, sta viaggiando attraverso la Grecia, una terra che lo ha affascinato sin da quando, lo scorso anno, ci mise piede per la prima volta.
In questi giorni l'attore neo-zelandese è in visita alla città di Creta: per omaggiare la partecipazione dei battaglioni dei Maori nella battaglia di Creta, Manu Bennett ha realizzato la famosa danza Maori Haka, divenuta nota al grande pubblico soprattutto perché fa parte del rituale della squadra di football della Nuova Zelanda.
Manu Bennett ha eseguito la danza su invito dell'ambasciatore neozelandese Anthony Simpson, presente all'incontro insieme a moltissimi bambini che non hanno perso occasione per chiedere una stretta di mano o una foto all'attore, che verrà in Italia a fine giugno per partecipare ad una convention.
It was an incredible honor to be asked by the New Zealand Ambassador Anthony Simpson to perform the haka to honor the Maori Battalions participation in the Battle Of Crete & the famous haka inspired bayonet charge down 42nd Street against a far greater number of enemy soldiers. I then had the opportunity to teach the haka to Greek children gathered for the ceremony & meet the Mayor of Chania @tasosvamvoukas #lestweforget #battleofcrete #maoribattalion
Inoltre Manu Bennett ne ha approfittato anche per insegnare le parole dell'Haka alla scuola di greco di Chaina:
Teaching Greek school children of Chania the words of the haka at the very location that Maori Battalion soldier Private HEMI HEMARA AUPOURI ignited his fellow soldiers with the Maori battle cry -- Ka mate! #maoribattalion #battleofcrete #chania #battleof42ndstreet @tasosvamvoukas
Condividi:
Commenti: