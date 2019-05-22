Manu Bennett fa l'Haka durante il viaggio in Grecia

Manu Bennett, l'attore diventato famoso per aver interpretato Crisso in Spartacus e Death Stroke in Arrow, sta viaggiando attraverso la Grecia, una terra che lo ha affascinato sin da quando, lo scorso anno, ci mise piede per la prima volta.

In questi giorni l'attore neo-zelandese è in visita alla città di Creta: per omaggiare la partecipazione dei battaglioni dei Maori nella battaglia di Creta, Manu Bennett ha realizzato la famosa danza Maori Haka, divenuta nota al grande pubblico soprattutto perché fa parte del rituale della squadra di football della Nuova Zelanda.

Manu Bennett ha eseguito la danza su invito dell'ambasciatore neozelandese Anthony Simpson, presente all'incontro insieme a moltissimi bambini che non hanno perso occasione per chiedere una stretta di mano o una foto all'attore, che verrà in Italia a fine giugno per partecipare ad una convention.

Inoltre Manu Bennett ne ha approfittato anche per insegnare le parole dell'Haka alla scuola di greco di Chaina:

