Max Landis accusato di abusi sessuali e psicologici

Lo sceneggiatore Max Landis, figlio del noto regista John Landis, è finito nella bufera con l’accusa di abusi sessuali e psicologici. Il 34enne è stato accusato da ben 8 donne, riporta il Daily Beast, dopo che la sua ex fidanzata Ani Baker ha parlato pubblicamente della loro relazione fatta di abusi e condividendolo su Instagram. Nel post la Baker scrive di voler aiutare, attraverso la sua esperienza, tutte le ragazze che hanno sperimentato gli abusi da parte di Landis.

“ Se avete trovato la mia pagina grazie a Max Landis, ciao. Vorrei darvi qualche informazione che avrei voluto avere io, perché stare con questa persona è davvero distruttivo. […] Racconta sempre storie diverse del suo passato, delle sue “diagnosi”, del perchè del suo “comportamento”. […] Vi farà credere che il suo passato non conta perché ora è diverso.”

Nel 2017, prima di Ani Baker, l’attrice Anna Akana aveva accusato l'ex di abusi in un commento ad un tweet di promozione del film Netflix "Bright": “È stato scritto da uno psicopatico che ha abusato sessualmente e aggredito delle donne, giusto? Fantastico.” La Akana ha proseguito rivelando che c’erano tante altre donne abusate da Landis, che avevano paura di parlare a causa del suo fare intimidatorio: “ […]Usa il suo potere e i suoi soldi sulle persone per ottenere la loro amicizia o il perdono".

Anche Julie, un’altra ex ragazza dello sceneggiatore, ha raccontato la sua brutta esperienza con Max Landis : “Non avevo realizzato di essere stata costantemente e deliberatamente violentata da quest’uomo per due anni fino ad oggi, quando ho deciso di parlarne. Faceva finta di picchiarmi per poi ridere. In più di un’occasione si riferiva a me come la sua ex ragazza”, continua a raccontare Julie, aggiungendo come più volte l'uomo l'abbia trattenuta a terra per violentarla, anche se lei urlava di smetterla.