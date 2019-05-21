Spice Girls: Mel B teme di essere diventata cieca
Mel B ha pubblicato un post per i follower, in cui ha rivelato i suoi problemi alla vista
Melanie Brown, componente delle Spice Girls, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram un nuovo post, in cui ha rivelato ai follower i suoi problemi alla vista.
Così, la cantante Mel B ha confidato ai suoi fedeli fan di aver perso la vista dell'occhio destro a causa di un'irite e di aver accusato l'annebbiamento della vista all'occhio sinistro per via di un'uveite. “Grazie mille per il supporto e tutti i messaggi adorabili che ho ricevuto- ha scritto Mel B, in un messaggio destinato al popolo del web- Solo così saprete la verità. Ho avuto un’esperienza terribile la scorsa settimana, quando sono diventata cieca all’occhio destro, mentre a quello sinistro vedevo sfocato. Anche se la stampa stupida ha detto che stavo bene e che mi era già successo altre volte, solo per essere chiari non ero ok e questo non mi è mai successo prima“. La Spice girl al momento si sta curando grazie al supporto dei medici del Moorfields Hospital di Londra e del Luton e Dunstable University Hospital, inoltre per i prossimi 3-4 mesi dovrà stare sotto controllo. Nel frattempo, però, la cantante si dedica alle prove per il gran ritorno. Ebbene sì, Mel B intenderebbe partecipare all'imminente tour estivo della girlbad che l'ha resa celebre, lo "Spice World Tour".
Mel B spaventata di dover indossare un eye-patch
Nel suo post contenente una foto che la immortala con Emma Bunton, Mel B ha scritto “Let’s get this tour going“, ossia “Facciamo questo tour“. Il tour delle "Spice Girls" al momento può dirsi salvo, ma a spaventare Melanie è l'idea di dover indossare un eye-patch.
"Non sono più preoccupata all'idea di sapere che la mia condizione peggiorerà. Il mio unico problema ora è trovare un eye-patch cool per gli occhi. Qualcuno, a parte Madonna, sa dove posso trovarne uno?", ha scritto su Instagram "Scary Spice".
Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry. Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story “a close reliable source” is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs
