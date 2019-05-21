Spice Girls: Mel B teme di essere diventata cieca

Melanie Brown, componente delle Spice Girls, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram un nuovo post, in cui ha rivelato ai follower i suoi problemi alla vista.

Così, la cantante Mel B ha confidato ai suoi fedeli fan di aver perso la vista dell'occhio destro a causa di un'irite e di aver accusato l'annebbiamento della vista all'occhio sinistro per via di un'uveite. “Grazie mille per il supporto e tutti i messaggi adorabili che ho ricevuto- ha scritto Mel B, in un messaggio destinato al popolo del web- Solo così saprete la verità. Ho avuto un’esperienza terribile la scorsa settimana, quando sono diventata cieca all’occhio destro, mentre a quello sinistro vedevo sfocato. Anche se la stampa stupida ha detto che stavo bene e che mi era già successo altre volte, solo per essere chiari non ero ok e questo non mi è mai successo prima“. La Spice girl al momento si sta curando grazie al supporto dei medici del Moorfields Hospital di Londra e del Luton e Dunstable University Hospital, inoltre per i prossimi 3-4 mesi dovrà stare sotto controllo. Nel frattempo, però, la cantante si dedica alle prove per il gran ritorno. Ebbene sì, Mel B intenderebbe partecipare all'imminente tour estivo della girlbad che l'ha resa celebre, lo "Spice World Tour".

Mel B spaventata di dover indossare un eye-patch

Nel suo post contenente una foto che la immortala con Emma Bunton, Mel B ha scritto “Let’s get this tour going“, ossia “Facciamo questo tour“. Il tour delle "Spice Girls" al momento può dirsi salvo, ma a spaventare Melanie è l'idea di dover indossare un eye-patch.

"Non sono più preoccupata all'idea di sapere che la mia condizione peggiorerà. Il mio unico problema ora è trovare un eye-patch cool per gli occhi. Qualcuno, a parte Madonna, sa dove posso trovarne uno?", ha scritto su Instagram "Scary Spice".

