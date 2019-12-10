La vedova di Chris Cornell fa causa ai Soundgarden

Vicky Karayiannis, la vedova di Chris Cornell, ha fatto causa a Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd e Matt Cameron, i componenti dei Soundgarden. La moglie del cantante, morto suicida il 18 maggio 2017 a 52 anni, accusa i tre musicisti di non aver versato la parte di royalties che spettava all’ex marito per sette brani inediti composti dalla storica formazione grunge. Secondo la donna, il chitarrista, il bassista e il batterista della band di Seattle avrebbero trattenuto centinaia di migliaia di dollari appartenenti alla vedova e ai figli, intestandosi la paternità di queste canzoni.

La vedova del cantante è rappresentata da Marty Singer e James Sammataro, legali che in passato hanno già affrontato casi spinosi per star come Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, John Travolta e Sharon Stone e che il Los Angeles Times definisce dei “pit bull” del foro. Come rivelato da Tmz, la Cornell ha descritto la frustrazione espressa da Thayil per non poter ancora utilizzare questo materiale come “il tentativo illecito di intestarsi alcune registrazioni create da Chris prima che morisse”. Queste canzoni inedite, per Vicky, sono state “scritte esclusivamente da Chris; contengono brani vocali di Chris; e sono state lasciate in eredità al patrimonio di Chris” a beneficio esclusivo di lei e dei loro figli.

La vedova di Chris Cornell ai Soundgarden: “Insensibili”

In una lettera aperta inviata alla vedova di Chris, i tre Soundgarden hanno spiegato che cinque dei sette inediti in questione sono stati co-firmati da tutti e quattro i membri del gruppo. " L’intera band – si legge nella lettera – aveva sensazioni molto positive per la rinnovata energia artistica e la creatività ritrovata " prima della tragica scomparsa di Cornell.

Vicky ha replicato facendo sapere che nonostante abbia offerto ai Soundgarden la possibilità di lavorare a questi brani “nel rispetto delle volontà di Cornell” e coinvolgendo il suo produttore di fiducia, ha ricevuto in risposta da Kim Thayil un netto rifiuto e una minaccia.