La vedova di Chris Cornell fa causa ai Soundgarden
Vicky Cornell, la moglie del cantante morto a 52 anni e già al centro di numerose speculazioni, porta in tribunale il gruppo di Seattle per le royalties e la proprietà di sette brani inediti
Vicky Karayiannis, la vedova di Chris Cornell, ha fatto causa a Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd e Matt Cameron, i componenti dei Soundgarden. La moglie del cantante, morto suicida il 18 maggio 2017 a 52 anni, accusa i tre musicisti di non aver versato la parte di royalties che spettava all’ex marito per sette brani inediti composti dalla storica formazione grunge. Secondo la donna, il chitarrista, il bassista e il batterista della band di Seattle avrebbero trattenuto centinaia di migliaia di dollari appartenenti alla vedova e ai figli, intestandosi la paternità di queste canzoni.
La vedova del cantante è rappresentata da Marty Singer e James Sammataro, legali che in passato hanno già affrontato casi spinosi per star come Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, John Travolta e Sharon Stone e che il Los Angeles Times definisce dei “pit bull” del foro. Come rivelato da Tmz, la Cornell ha descritto la frustrazione espressa da Thayil per non poter ancora utilizzare questo materiale come “il tentativo illecito di intestarsi alcune registrazioni create da Chris prima che morisse”. Queste canzoni inedite, per Vicky, sono state “scritte esclusivamente da Chris; contengono brani vocali di Chris; e sono state lasciate in eredità al patrimonio di Chris” a beneficio esclusivo di lei e dei loro figli.
La vedova di Chris Cornell ai Soundgarden: “Insensibili”
In una lettera aperta inviata alla vedova di Chris, i tre Soundgarden hanno spiegato che cinque dei sette inediti in questione sono stati co-firmati da tutti e quattro i membri del gruppo. "L’intera band – si legge nella lettera – aveva sensazioni molto positive per la rinnovata energia artistica e la creatività ritrovata" prima della tragica scomparsa di Cornell.
Vicky ha replicato facendo sapere che nonostante abbia offerto ai Soundgarden la possibilità di lavorare a questi brani “nel rispetto delle volontà di Cornell” e coinvolgendo il suo produttore di fiducia, ha ricevuto in risposta da Kim Thayil un netto rifiuto e una minaccia.
La vedova di Chris Cornell, già al centro di numerose speculazioni in seguito alla morte del marito (secondo l’inchiesta del sito indipendente The Metal Dan, il cantante non si sarebbe suicidato né la droga sarebbe la causa della sua morte), ha poi pubblicato un post su Instagram nel quale non chiama direttamente in causa i tre Soundgarden ma li cita tra le righe. Vicky richiama “familiari, amici e soci in affari insensibili” che “sfruttano la vulnerabilità di una vedova” nel momento in cui è “distrutta emotivamente e sola”. "Queste persone – scrive la donna – hanno deciso che anche il suo tempo è finito".
I have been taking time these past few weeks to be grateful for all the good people around me and for those who have lifted me up at the very worst times in my life. The silver lining, during the storm, is finding and appreciating the subtle glow of those who sincerely support you in your life unconditionally. However, sometimes while you grieve the one you physically lost, you realize that you must now grieve the loss of some of those you considered friends and family as well. I am shocked at how often this occurs. It’s not just me, or the rock-star widow, or the political widow; it is the case for the vast majority of women after their partners have passed. It transcends socio-economic class, race, and religion. It is an unpleasant and unfortunately all too common theme. Hard-hearted family members, friends, and business associates; who will exploit a widow’s vulnerability when she’s broken and alone. These other people who have decided that her time is up as well. Through support groups and other widowed friends, and during both difficult and supportive conversations, I have learned that I am not a unique case. This seems to be the inevitable plight of the widow in this world and I cannot help feeling angry, sad and betrayed. I will not be bullied or shamed into silence. I will not accept something so wrong, so lacking in compassion or decency, even with the clear but unspoken threat of social rejection hanging over me. This was not the way I would have chosen to move forward. But I will not be pushed aside for someone else’s convenience or gain. I will not sacrifice our children’s futures for someone else’s greed. And I will not let someone else make me feel shame because the man I loved was taken from all of us too soon. I will do justice by my husband’s work and memory; for our children and for everything we stood for. I want to thank everyone who has stood by Chris and has supported us through this devastating time. Your love and your kindness will never be forgotten. #chriscornell forever
