Da ragazzo goffo e sovrappeso a modello che posa per GQ
Gwilym Pugh non si piaceva e un giorno ha deciso di cambiare. Oggi lavora con David Beckham e posa come modello per GQ
Gwilym Pugh non si piaceva e un giorno ha deciso di cambiare. Oggi lavora con David Beckham e posa come modello per GQ
Goffo e con qualche chilo di troppo. Non si piaceva Gwilym Pugh, un ragazzo gallese che lavorava in quel periodo per una compagnia di assicurazioni. Un giorno ha deciso di cambiare. Ha iniziato a farsi crescere la barba, ad andare in palestra, a correre e a mangiare in modo equilibrato. Oggi Gwilym ha 33 anni, lavora con David Beckham e posa come modello per GQ.
So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it’s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it’s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you’re not aware of it yet. . .
In un altro post su Instagram il ragazzo ha voluto festeggiare l'inzio dell'anno nuovo ricordando questa sua trasformazione: "Anno nuovo, nuovo me. Blah, blah, blah...In realtà sta tutto nello sforzo che ho fatto nel tempo. Come sapete ero molto sovrappeso e ho capito che mi stavo lasciando andare, così ho deciso di cambiare".
Condividi:
Commenti: