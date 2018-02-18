Da ragazzo goffo e sovrappeso a modello che posa per GQ

Gwilym Pugh non si piaceva e un giorno ha deciso di cambiare. Oggi lavora con David Beckham e posa come modello per GQ

- Dom, 18/02/2018 - 16:40

Goffo e con qualche chilo di troppo. Non si piaceva Gwilym Pugh, un ragazzo gallese che lavorava in quel periodo per una compagnia di assicurazioni. Un giorno ha deciso di cambiare. Ha iniziato a farsi crescere la barba, ad andare in palestra, a correre e a mangiare in modo equilibrato. Oggi Gwilym ha 33 anni, lavora con David Beckham e posa come modello per GQ.

In un altro post su Instagram il ragazzo ha voluto festeggiare l'inzio dell'anno nuovo ricordando questa sua trasformazione: "Anno nuovo, nuovo me. Blah, blah, blah...In realtà sta tutto nello sforzo che ho fatto nel tempo. Come sapete ero molto sovrappeso e ho capito che mi stavo lasciando andare, così ho deciso di cambiare".

Da imbranato a super modello grazie alla barba e tanto sport
