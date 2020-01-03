Reporter attaccato da un "ligre": le immagini fanno il giro del web
Steve Winter, un noto fotografo americano di National Geographic, è stato attaccato da un raro esemplare di Ligre
Un reportage su un raro esemplare di ligre che di certo Steve Winter, un noto fotografo americano di National Geographic, non si scorderà facilmente. L'incontro con un esemplare particolare di tigre è finito nel peggiore dei modi: il felino ha attaccato il reporter e il video dell'incontro è diventato virale.
L'attacco choc
Steve Winter è un fotografo con anni di esperienza alle spalle. Esperto e capace di valutare come e quando procedere davanti a un animale feroce. Peccato che a volte le valutazioni non bastino. E infatti questa volta le precauzioni non sono bastate. Il reporter si trovava in Oklahoma, presso il Safari Sanctuary, per prendere qualche scatto di un esemplare di ligre in cattività. Una creatura conosciuta anche con il nome di leontigre ed è un incrocio tra un esemplare di leone maschio ed una tigre femmina.
Winter si è introdotto nel recinto della ligre insieme a una addetta del Sanctuary. Una volta compiuti gli approcci di rito per evitare che il felino si agitasse, la ragazza lo ha avvicinato al fotografo tenendolo per il guinzaglio. In pochi secondi però il cucciolo, due anni di età e circa 130 kg di stazza, punta Winter e lo azzanna al braccio. Sequenze terribili che lasciano pensare al peggio. Fortunatamente, la ligre molla l'arto del reporter dopo pochissimi instanti, tanto che nelle riprese si vede un accenno di sorriso da parte di Winter.
Il filmato dell'aggressione è stato pubblicato proprio dal fotografo di National Geographic nel suo profilo Instagram con un lungo rissunto di quanto accadduto. In breve tempo il post è stato inondato di commenti, raggiungendo le oltre 100mila visualizzazioni.
Jumped by a 275-pound "ti-liger” on assignment in Oklahoma—working on “The Tiger Next Door," a story on captive tigers in the US for the December National Geographic Magazine. See the link in my bio for the full story in the Dec issue of @natgeo. Video by Nick Ruggia @rujigga. Langely, an 18 month-old lion-tiger mix was discarded after he grew too big and dangerous for cub-petting and photo ops at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He was adopted by Safari Sanctuary in Broken Arrow, OK, where he's lived inside a house and is walked around the property on a leash like a pet. He was still young and playful—and charged me when I was squatting to photograph him. I was unhurt. Safari Sanctuary is no longer open to the public. My experiences shooting this story raised many questions. Most people don’t know that there are more tigers living in captivity in the United States than still survive in the wild; visitors are wrongly led to believe they’re helping conservation when they visit these attractions. Tigers that are crossed with lions have very serious health problems; these two species do not interbreed in nature and this is done strictly to attract tourists. There are also public safety issues: there is no national law on big cat ownership and Oklahoma has no state law on owning big cats. The Big Cat Public Safety Act, currently in the US Senate and the House, would better protect both animals and the public. #tiger @natgeo
