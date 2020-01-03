Reporter attaccato da un "ligre": le immagini fanno il giro del web

Un reportage su un raro esemplare di ligre che di certo Steve Winter, un noto fotografo americano di National Geographic, non si scorderà facilmente. L'incontro con un esemplare particolare di tigre è finito nel peggiore dei modi: il felino ha attaccato il reporter e il video dell'incontro è diventato virale.

L'attacco choc

Steve Winter è un fotografo con anni di esperienza alle spalle. Esperto e capace di valutare come e quando procedere davanti a un animale feroce. Peccato che a volte le valutazioni non bastino. E infatti questa volta le precauzioni non sono bastate. Il reporter si trovava in Oklahoma, presso il Safari Sanctuary, per prendere qualche scatto di un esemplare di ligre in cattività. Una creatura conosciuta anche con il nome di leontigre ed è un incrocio tra un esemplare di leone maschio ed una tigre femmina.

Winter si è introdotto nel recinto della ligre insieme a una addetta del Sanctuary. Una volta compiuti gli approcci di rito per evitare che il felino si agitasse, la ragazza lo ha avvicinato al fotografo tenendolo per il guinzaglio. In pochi secondi però il cucciolo, due anni di età e circa 130 kg di stazza, punta Winter e lo azzanna al braccio. Sequenze terribili che lasciano pensare al peggio. Fortunatamente, la ligre molla l'arto del reporter dopo pochissimi instanti, tanto che nelle riprese si vede un accenno di sorriso da parte di Winter.

Il filmato dell'aggressione è stato pubblicato proprio dal fotografo di National Geographic nel suo profilo Instagram con un lungo rissunto di quanto accadduto. In breve tempo il post è stato inondato di commenti, raggiungendo le oltre 100mila visualizzazioni.