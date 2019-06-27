"Mi hanno fatto sentire uno scherzo della natura". Shawn Mendes ricorda quando da ragazzino è stato bullizzato a scuola
Anche Shawn Mendes ha subito atto di bullismo e vuole ricordarlo in un lungo post su instagram esortando i fan e non cedere e a credere nei propri sogni
É uno fra gli artisti più promettenti della musica pop di oggi e idolo delle ragazzine di tutto il mondo. Shawn Mendes macina un consenso dopo l’altro nonostante la sua giovane età. In un lungo post che ha condiviso recentemente sul suo profilo instagram, l’artista ha voluto ricordare quando, ai tempi del liceo, è stato preso di mira dai bulli. Rammentando questo avvenimento, ha voluto esortare i suoi fan a non arrendersi mai e a credere nei propri sogni.
La foto ritrae Shawn Medens durante un concerto gremito di spettatori, ma nonostante la particolarità dello scatto è la didascalia che lascia il segno. "In questo momento sto pensando a quando ero al primo liceo e quando ho caricato il mio video su Youtube con le prime cover. Quando il video cominciò a girare a scuola mi prendevano in giro pesantemente. Mi hanno fatto sentire uno scherzo della natura – scrive Mendes su i social -. Scrivo queste parole non solo al ragazzino che è in me, ma anche a te che stai leggendo questo post. Ogni singola persona merita di fare ciò che la fa sentire viva. Bisogna seguire il proprio cuore".
Ora la super star ha all’attivo due tour mondiali, album in testa alle classifiche mondiali e diverse collaborazioni importanti. "Sono io che ora ho riso per ultimo". Neanche a dirlo il post ha totalizzato più di quattro milioni di like e l’apprezzamento di molti fan per le parole toccanti che sono state scritte dal cantante.
I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014.. at school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out “sing for me Shawn sing for me!” In a way that made me feel absolutely horrible... made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was just stupid & wrong. I was lucky though, I had the best friends & the best parents anyone could ask for... no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid. It’s not joke to me. To make someone feel bad about doing what they love... every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive. I’m writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing. I know it’s not just that easy & I’m not asking you to change your world over night, BUT I want you to know that no matter how old you are, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from... you deserve to follow your heart Im here & i’m rooting for you
