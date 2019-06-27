"Mi hanno fatto sentire uno scherzo della natura". Shawn Mendes ricorda quando da ragazzino è stato bullizzato a scuola

É uno fra gli artisti più promettenti della musica pop di oggi e idolo delle ragazzine di tutto il mondo. Shawn Mendes macina un consenso dopo l’altro nonostante la sua giovane età. In un lungo post che ha condiviso recentemente sul suo profilo instagram, l’artista ha voluto ricordare quando, ai tempi del liceo, è stato preso di mira dai bulli. Rammentando questo avvenimento, ha voluto esortare i suoi fan a non arrendersi mai e a credere nei propri sogni.

La foto ritrae Shawn Medens durante un concerto gremito di spettatori, ma nonostante la particolarità dello scatto è la didascalia che lascia il segno. "In questo momento sto pensando a quando ero al primo liceo e quando ho caricato il mio video su Youtube con le prime cover. Quando il video cominciò a girare a scuola mi prendevano in giro pesantemente. Mi hanno fatto sentire uno scherzo della natura – scrive Mendes su i social -. Scrivo queste parole non solo al ragazzino che è in me, ma anche a te che stai leggendo questo post. Ogni singola persona merita di fare ciò che la fa sentire viva. Bisogna seguire il proprio cuore".

Ora la super star ha all’attivo due tour mondiali, album in testa alle classifiche mondiali e diverse collaborazioni importanti. "Sono io che ora ho riso per ultimo". Neanche a dirlo il post ha totalizzato più di quattro milioni di like e l’apprezzamento di molti fan per le parole toccanti che sono state scritte dal cantante.