Il principe Harry: "Non vedo l’ora di portare Meghan in Africa"
È tutto pronto per il viaggio in Africa del Principe Harry e di Meghan Markle, in onore anche di Lady D, che si terrà il prossimi 23 settembre
È tutto pronto per il viaggio in Africa del Principe Harry e di Meghan Markle, in onore anche di Lady D, che si terrà il prossimi 23 settembre
C’è grande fermento per il primo tour ufficiale del Principe Harry e di Meghan Markle. Secondo quello che è stato riportato dalla stampa britannica, i duchi di Sussex partiranno per il territorio africano il prossimo 23 settembre, per un lungo viaggio in cui toccheranno diversi paesi del continente. Harry non riesce a contenere la felicità e lo rivela sul profilo instagram dei duchi, con un lungo post e un collage di foto.
"Tra poche settimane la nostra famiglia partirà per l’Africa, un paese che considero come una seconda casa – scrive il Principe Harry –. Come nota personale, aggiungo che non vedo l’ora di viaggiare con mia moglie e mio figlio in sud Africa". Molte sono le tappe previste, alcune di queste seguiranno le orme di Lady D, che in passato sul territorio, è andata più volte in soccorso dei bisognosi. I duchi arriveranno in Malawi, dove è prevista un incontro con l’organizzazione benefica del Sentebale, che lotta contro il contagio dell’AIDS, poi andranno in Angola per raggiungere poi il Botswana. E proprio in questo paese il principe Harry è stato nominato ambasciatore da Elisabetta II.
Un viaggio umanitario ma che, in sostanza, vuole essere anche un viaggio in onore della principessa triste. Si spera solo che, per una buona volta, si possano placare le critiche nei riguardi dei duchi.
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi , Angola and Botswana •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
steacanessa