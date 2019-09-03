Il principe Harry: "Non vedo l’ora di portare Meghan in Africa"

C’è grande fermento per il primo tour ufficiale del Principe Harry e di Meghan Markle. Secondo quello che è stato riportato dalla stampa britannica, i duchi di Sussex partiranno per il territorio africano il prossimo 23 settembre, per un lungo viaggio in cui toccheranno diversi paesi del continente. Harry non riesce a contenere la felicità e lo rivela sul profilo instagram dei duchi, con un lungo post e un collage di foto.

"Tra poche settimane la nostra famiglia partirà per l’Africa, un paese che considero come una seconda casa – scrive il Principe Harry –. Come nota personale, aggiungo che non vedo l’ora di viaggiare con mia moglie e mio figlio in sud Africa". Molte sono le tappe previste, alcune di queste seguiranno le orme di Lady D, che in passato sul territorio, è andata più volte in soccorso dei bisognosi. I duchi arriveranno in Malawi, dove è prevista un incontro con l’organizzazione benefica del Sentebale, che lotta contro il contagio dell’AIDS, poi andranno in Angola per raggiungere poi il Botswana. E proprio in questo paese il principe Harry è stato nominato ambasciatore da Elisabetta II.

Un viaggio umanitario ma che, in sostanza, vuole essere anche un viaggio in onore della principessa triste. Si spera solo che, per una buona volta, si possano placare le critiche nei riguardi dei duchi.