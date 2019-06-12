Manu Bennett risponde alle accuse per nudismo

Manu Bennett ha deciso di raccontare la sua versione della verità riguardo la danza maori tradizionale dell'Haka eseguita in un sito della Romania, patrimonio dell'UNESCO, per cui aveva ottenuto una denuncia da parte della polizia locale per atti osceni in luogo pubblico.

L'attore, divenuto famoso per essere stato il Deathstroke di Arrow, ha allora scelto di spiegare in un lungo post su instagram il motivo della sua danza e anche la delusione per come è stato trattato non solo dalla polizia del luogo, ma anche dai media anglofoni, che non hanno perso occasione per dargli contro.

"Io sono molto orgoglioso della mia cultura, perciò non posso nascondere quanto io sia profondamente deluso dall'inaccuratezza, lo scetticismo e il sensazionalismo dei media che ora circondano il mio Haka," ha scritto l'attore.

Ma più che un vero e proprio attacco contro chi non ha esitato a giudicarlo, Manu Bennett ha voluto spiegare le motivazioni che si celavano dietro la scelta del suo gesto. Ha infatti affermato: "La mia attenzione era quella mostrare una forma di rispetto per le persone della Dacia, la cui società, cultura e religione vennero cancellati durante l'impero romano".

Manu Bennett ha poi spiegato che non aveva nessuna intenzione di essere ripreso e ha agito pensando di essere completamente solo, non essendosi accorto del gruppo di turisti che, colpiti dalla danza e dalla nudità dell'attore, hanno ripreso il video poi diventato virale.

"Chiedo scusa alle autorità rumene," ha scritto ancora l'attore neozelandese, continuando: "per ogni tipo di offesa, errore o incomprensione. Per questo mi piacerebbe condividere due proverbi Maori. Aroha atu, aroha mai. Tatou i a tatou katoa. Hui e! Ta iki e! Rispettiamoci l'un altro e saremo ciechi l'un l'altro".

Non è la prima volta che Manu Bennett esegue la danza tradizionale nel corso dei suoi viaggi: lo aveva fatto anche in Grecia, dove tuttavia aveva tenuto i vestiti addosso.

Qui il post originale su instagram:

