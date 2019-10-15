Bella Hadid e la salute mentale: “Chiedete aiuto se vi sentite male”
La top model, 23 anni appena compiuti, posta un toccante messaggio rivelando la propria esperienza personale all’indomani della Giornata mondiale della salute mentale
Bella Hadid, una delle modelle più celebri degli ultimi anni, ha raggiunto un traguardo importante: sta finalmente bene con sé stessa. A parlare dei suoi problemi di salute mentale è stata proprio la top model, 23 anni appena compiuti e tornata insieme al cantante The Weeknd, con un lungo post condiviso su Instagram.
“So che la maggior parte di noi ha avuto a che fare con questo problema in passato o ancora oggi – scrive la Hadid all’indomani della Giornata mondiale della salute mentale –. È qualcosa che sto affrontando da alcuni anni. Ma almeno non mi colpisce come in passato. Ci sono ancora brutte giornate, ma sono grata e orgogliosa di ciò che sono oggi”.
“Tutto ciò che vedete online e sui social network – aggiunge la modella – non è la realtà, le apparenze a volte ingannano. La gioia che mostriamo online pur essendo tristi nella vita reale non ha senso, ma a volte rende più facile vivere con la tristezza senza doverne parlare”.
Bella Hadid: “I social non sono la realtà”
Bella ha condiviso queste parole con un disegno e una citazione di Hannah Blum, scrittrice e “mental health advocate”. “Non fatevi influenzare dalle cose che vedete online – spiega la Hadid –. Se non volete alzarvi dal letto, non fatelo. Se volete annullare i vostri piani, cancellateli, chiedete aiuto se vi sentite male. Non dovete gestire il vostro stato mentale da soli”.
“State attenti con le persone intorno a voi, gli estranei, tutti – si raccomanda con i suoi 26,2 milioni di follower –. Siate vigili. I momenti che viviamo sono unici per tutti. Non indovinerete mai la lotta o il dolore di un’altra persona finché non vi metterete nei suoi panni”.
La Hadid non è la prima top model a raccontare il proprio malessere su Instagram. In passato anche Kendall Jenner e Cara Delevigne hanno svelato i loro problemi d’ansia e depressione, mentre Tallulah Willis, la figlia di Bruce Willis e Demi Moore, ha confessato di aver avuto pensieri suicidi.
I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You have no idea how much it means to me reading each message. Yesterday was mental health awareness day. A struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or dealing with currently. And if not, you probably know someone who is.. something that I have been dealing with for a few years but finally at a point where it doesn’t consume me as much as before. still have bad days along with the good, but grateful and proud of myself to be in the place that I am today, going into my 23rd year of life. with that being said , I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems..the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn’t for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them...don’t feel pressured by things online...if you don’t want to get out of bed, don’t. If you want to cancel plans, cancel them. Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I’ve learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware! the moments that we have are singular and you will never know the struggle or the pain of another person until you are in their shoes. so reach out n ask. We all need love&support and if you can be the one to bring somebody happiness or a calmness that they can't find in themselves, please be that person..You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone’s day n even yours as well.If you are reading this and feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you ! You are strong , you are good enough and you DESERVE to be happy!!I am going to write a new morning mantra right now and you should too! I love all of you out there so much! Sending a big virtual hug
