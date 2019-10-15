Bella Hadid e la salute mentale: “Chiedete aiuto se vi sentite male”

Bella Hadid, una delle modelle più celebri degli ultimi anni, ha raggiunto un traguardo importante: sta finalmente bene con sé stessa. A parlare dei suoi problemi di salute mentale è stata proprio la top model, 23 anni appena compiuti e tornata insieme al cantante The Weeknd, con un lungo post condiviso su Instagram.

“ So che la maggior parte di noi ha avuto a che fare con questo problema in passato o ancora oggi – scrive la Hadid all’indomani della Giornata mondiale della salute mentale – . È qualcosa che sto affrontando da alcuni anni. Ma almeno non mi colpisce come in passato. Ci sono ancora brutte giornate, ma sono grata e orgogliosa di ciò che sono oggi ”.

“ Tutto ciò che vedete online e sui social network – aggiunge la modella – non è la realtà, le apparenze a volte ingannano. La gioia che mostriamo online pur essendo tristi nella vita reale non ha senso, ma a volte rende più facile vivere con la tristezza senza doverne parlare ”.

Bella Hadid: “I social non sono la realtà”

Bella ha condiviso queste parole con un disegno e una citazione di Hannah Blum, scrittrice e “mental health advocate”. “ Non fatevi influenzare dalle cose che vedete online – spiega la Hadid – . Se non volete alzarvi dal letto, non fatelo. Se volete annullare i vostri piani, cancellateli, chiedete aiuto se vi sentite male. Non dovete gestire il vostro stato mentale da soli ”.

“ State attenti con le persone intorno a voi, gli estranei, tutti – si raccomanda con i suoi 26,2 milioni di follower – . Siate vigili. I momenti che viviamo sono unici per tutti. Non indovinerete mai la lotta o il dolore di un’altra persona finché non vi metterete nei suoi panni ”.

La Hadid non è la prima top model a raccontare il proprio malessere su Instagram. In passato anche Kendall Jenner e Cara Delevigne hanno svelato i loro problemi d’ansia e depressione, mentre Tallulah Willis, la figlia di Bruce Willis e Demi Moore, ha confessato di aver avuto pensieri suicidi.