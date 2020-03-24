Shannen Doherty piange la morte della migliore amica
Shannen Doherty, l'attrice di Beverly Hills 90210, ha condiviso un commovente post per dire addio alla sua migliore amica
Di sicuro questo non è un momento facile per Shannen Doherty: dopo aver confermato di essere tornata a combattere con un cancro al quarto stadio, l'attrice, ex Brenda di Beverly Hills 90210, ha dovuto dire addio alla sua migliore amica, la stilista Deborah Waknin Harwin, con cui aveva coltivato un'amicizia ormai quasi trentennale. Uno choc, per Shannen Doherty, che ha cercato di sfogare tramite i social media e un omaggio toccante alla sua migliore amica.
L'attrice, infatti, ha condiviso sul suo account instagram ufficiale e coi suoi quasi due milioni di followers, una galleria di immagini che la ritraggono accanto a Deborah Waknin Harwin nel corso degli anni, dall'età spensierata della giovinezza, fino ai giorni più bui con la lotta contro il cancro, che aveva colpito entrambe, quasi a dimostrazione di quanto fosse forte il loro legame.
Around 28 years ago when I met Deborah, she made me squeeze into very tight red patent pants. It was an instant friendship. A friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown and been cherished by us both. She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of ST. Barth which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol. We were together thru boyfriends and husbands. Divorces, tears and laughter. We danced on tables (and fell off them- inside joke) all around the world together. I was her maid of honor at her wedding to the love of her life Craig. We cried when she called to tell me she was pregnant with her extraordinary daughter Olivia. She spoke 5 plus languages fluently. We went to the same high school we discovered. We worked on shows together. We grew up.... together. She was a constant. Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago. She smiled, a lot. She radiated beauty, intelligence and goodness. She was and is wedged into my heart so deeply. We were more than best friends. We were sisters. Tied to each other by the universe, by our very essences that recognized each other instantly. Deb I hope you are dancing on tables again, having a tequila and shooting the shit with God. I will miss you forever, your advice, your laughter, your frankness. I will so miss you. I already do. I already feel it, this part of my heart missing. Deborah Waknin Harwin I love you.
Shannen Doherty, che ha definito la stilista la sua "costante" ha condiviso un lunghissimo post su Instagram, in cui ha cercato di offrire un ritratto della sua migliore amica e della loro amicizia condivisa. In cui ha sentito il bisogno di condividere anche il suo dolore profondo, quello che le fa sembrare di aver perso una parte del proprio cuore.
Ed ecco quello che ha scritto l'attrice: "Circa ventotto anni fa quando ho incontrato Deborah, mi ha strizzato dentro un paio di pantaloni rossi e stretti. È stata un'amicizia instantanea. Un'amicizia che in 28 anni si è rafforzata, è cresciuta e si è presa cura di noi. Mi ha insegnato a giocare a backgammon. Mi ha fatto conoscere l'isola di St. Barth, dove sono iniziati i nostri viaggi da ragazze. Mi ha insegnato che quando era lei a vestirmi, io ero più bella. Eravamo insieme davanti fidanzati e mariti. Divorzi, lacrime e risate. Abbiamo ballato sui tavoli di tutto il mondo insieme (e siamo cadute da essi, tra parentesi). Ero la sua damigella d'onore al suo matrimonio con l'amore della sua vita, Craig. Abbiamo pianto quando mi ha chiamato per dirmi che era incinta della sua straordinaria figlia Olivia. Parlava più di cinque lingue fluentemente. Scoprimmo di essere andate allo stesso liceo. Abbiamo lavorato agli spettacoli insieme. Siamo cresciute ... insieme. Lei era una costante. Era con me durante il cancro, ed io durante il suo, quando le fu diagnosticato quattro anni fa. Sorrideva, un sacco. Emanava bellezza, intelligenza e divinità. Lei era ed è nel mio cuore profondamente. Eravamo più che migliori amiche. Eravamo sorelle. Legate l'una all'altra dall'universo, dalla nostre essenze che si sono riconosciute vicendevolmente immediatamente. Deb, spero che tu stia ancora danzanzo sui tavoli, bevendo una tequila e sfidando Dio. Mi mancherai per sempre, mi mancheranno i tuoi consigli, la tua risata, la tua franchezza. Mi manchi già così tanto. Lo sento già che questa parte del mio cuore mi manca. Deborah Waknin Harwin ti voglio bene".
Sono stati moltissimi i commenti che hanno risposto al post, elargendo parole di vicinanza e conforto. Tra i molti che hanno speso del tempo per rispondere a Shannen Doherty c'è stata ancha Sarah Michelle Gellar, l'iconica Buffy dell'omonima serie, anche lei amica di Deborah Waknin. Ecco quello che la Gellar ha scritto: "Non ho più parole. Non capisco, non riesco a capire". Anche l'attrice di Buffy, comunque, ha condiviso sul suo instagram una serie di immagini che la ritraggono insieme alla stilista e a Shannen Doherty.
I’m at a loss for words. @theshando there are so many things about Deborah Waknin that I love. She taught me so much about style and fashion, but more than that she taught me about true friendship when I was very young in hollywood. I didn’t have a lot of friends when I moved here, and was experiencing so much at such a young and vulnerable age, but you two were always there to guide me, keep me company, be a shoulder to lean on and teach me how to make the perfect margarita. I only hope you both know how eternally grateful I am. Deb has now left us, but I know that she is still here in our hearts. I’m not sure why this lesson right now when there is already so much pain and we are already so scared, but I will try to find it. Everyone pls let your loved ones know how much you love them today (even if it’s virtual) Craig and Liv- you are in my thoughts and my prayers.
