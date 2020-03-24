Shannen Doherty piange la morte della migliore amica

Di sicuro questo non è un momento facile per Shannen Doherty: dopo aver confermato di essere tornata a combattere con un cancro al quarto stadio, l'attrice, ex Brenda di Beverly Hills 90210, ha dovuto dire addio alla sua migliore amica, la stilista Deborah Waknin Harwin, con cui aveva coltivato un'amicizia ormai quasi trentennale. Uno choc, per Shannen Doherty, che ha cercato di sfogare tramite i social media e un omaggio toccante alla sua migliore amica.

L'attrice, infatti, ha condiviso sul suo account instagram ufficiale e coi suoi quasi due milioni di followers, una galleria di immagini che la ritraggono accanto a Deborah Waknin Harwin nel corso degli anni, dall'età spensierata della giovinezza, fino ai giorni più bui con la lotta contro il cancro, che aveva colpito entrambe, quasi a dimostrazione di quanto fosse forte il loro legame.

Shannen Doherty, che ha definito la stilista la sua "costante" ha condiviso un lunghissimo post su Instagram, in cui ha cercato di offrire un ritratto della sua migliore amica e della loro amicizia condivisa. In cui ha sentito il bisogno di condividere anche il suo dolore profondo, quello che le fa sembrare di aver perso una parte del proprio cuore.

Ed ecco quello che ha scritto l'attrice: "Circa ventotto anni fa quando ho incontrato Deborah, mi ha strizzato dentro un paio di pantaloni rossi e stretti. È stata un'amicizia instantanea. Un'amicizia che in 28 anni si è rafforzata, è cresciuta e si è presa cura di noi. Mi ha insegnato a giocare a backgammon. Mi ha fatto conoscere l'isola di St. Barth, dove sono iniziati i nostri viaggi da ragazze. Mi ha insegnato che quando era lei a vestirmi, io ero più bella. Eravamo insieme davanti fidanzati e mariti. Divorzi, lacrime e risate. Abbiamo ballato sui tavoli di tutto il mondo insieme (e siamo cadute da essi, tra parentesi). Ero la sua damigella d'onore al suo matrimonio con l'amore della sua vita, Craig. Abbiamo pianto quando mi ha chiamato per dirmi che era incinta della sua straordinaria figlia Olivia. Parlava più di cinque lingue fluentemente. Scoprimmo di essere andate allo stesso liceo. Abbiamo lavorato agli spettacoli insieme. Siamo cresciute ... insieme. Lei era una costante. Era con me durante il cancro, ed io durante il suo, quando le fu diagnosticato quattro anni fa. Sorrideva, un sacco. Emanava bellezza, intelligenza e divinità. Lei era ed è nel mio cuore profondamente. Eravamo più che migliori amiche. Eravamo sorelle. Legate l'una all'altra dall'universo, dalla nostre essenze che si sono riconosciute vicendevolmente immediatamente. Deb, spero che tu stia ancora danzanzo sui tavoli, bevendo una tequila e sfidando Dio. Mi mancherai per sempre, mi mancheranno i tuoi consigli, la tua risata, la tua franchezza. Mi manchi già così tanto. Lo sento già che questa parte del mio cuore mi manca. Deborah Waknin Harwin ti voglio bene" .

Sono stati moltissimi i commenti che hanno risposto al post, elargendo parole di vicinanza e conforto. Tra i molti che hanno speso del tempo per rispondere a Shannen Doherty c'è stata ancha Sarah Michelle Gellar, l'iconica Buffy dell'omonima serie, anche lei amica di Deborah Waknin. Ecco quello che la Gellar ha scritto: "Non ho più parole. Non capisco, non riesco a capire" . Anche l'attrice di Buffy, comunque, ha condiviso sul suo instagram una serie di immagini che la ritraggono insieme alla stilista e a Shannen Doherty.

