Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination: dominano Shōgun e The Bear

I punti chiave
- Le nomination
- Serie drammatica
- Serie comedy
- Attrice in una serie comedy
- Attore in una serie comedy
- Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Attore in una serie drammatica
- Attrice in una serie drammatica
- Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Serie limitata
- Attrice in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
- Attore in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
- Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
- Varietà
- Reality
- Ospite di reality
- Sceneggiatura per un drama
- Sceneggiatura per una comedy
- Sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
- Regia per un drama
- Regia per una comedy
- Regia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
- Attore ospite in un drama
- Attrice ospite in un drama
- Attore ospite in una comedy
- Attrice ospite in una comedy
- Programma animato
Ci siamo. Oggi, mercoledì 17 luglio, dopo settimane di indiscrezioni, sono state annunciate le nomination per la 76esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2024, i prestigiosi premi televisivi che saranno consegnati il prossimo 15 settembre. A pochi mesi dalla cerimonia degli Emmy 2023 – posticipata a causa degli scioperi di SAG-AFTRA e Writers Guild of America – sono state rivelate le candidature che, a causa delle proteste, sono state ridotte nelle diverse categorie. Con una diretta streaming dall’El Capitan Theatre di Los Angeles, Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph – artisti che hanno ricevuto il premio nelle loro carriere per conto della Television Academy – hanno svelato le categorie e le rispettive nomination.
Le nomination
Nella cerimonia degli Emmy prevista per il prossimo 15 settembre a Los Angeles, verranno premiati gli show televisivi che hanno mandato in onda almeno sei episodi nel periodo compreso tra giugno 2023 e maggio 2024 (per le miniserie, invece, devono essere andati in onda, in questo lasso temporale, tutti gli episodi). A dominare, Shōgun, il titolo con più nomination, ben 25; al secondo posto, invece, The Bear che con ben 23 nomination infrange un record per una serie comedy, confermando il suo incredibile successo dopo aver già trionfato alla cerimonia di premiazione di gennaio.
Ecco l’elenco completo delle nomination
Serie drammatica
Fallout
l problema dei 3 corpi
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Serie comedy
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
The Bear
What We Do in the Shadows
Attrice in una serie comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Attore in una serie comedy
Matt Barry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharoah Wonn-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Solo omicidi nell'edificio
Attore in una serie drammatica
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Attrice in una serie drammatica
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Serie limitata
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lezioni di chimica
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Attrice in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Attore in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Varietà
Il Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night con Seth Meyers
Il Late Show con Stephen Colbert
Reality
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
I Traditori
La voce
Ospite di reality
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Sceneggiatura per un drama
Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)
Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)
Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri)
Sceneggiatura per una comedy
Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)
Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)
Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good)
Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)
Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)
Sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)
Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Regia per un drama
Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
Regia per una comedy
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)
Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)
Regia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)
Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Attore ospite in un drama
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Attrice ospite in un drama
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Attore ospite in una comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Attrice ospite in una comedy
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Programma animato
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob's Burgers
I Simpson
Scavengers
X-Men '97
Il prossimo 15 settembre sarà possibile seguire in Italia in diretta gli Emmy Awards 2024, in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now.
- dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 10:00 alle ore 20:00
- sabato, domenica e festivi dalle ore 10:00 alle ore 18:00.