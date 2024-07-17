Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination: dominano Shōgun e The Bear

Ci siamo. Oggi, mercoledì 17 luglio, dopo settimane di indiscrezioni, sono state annunciate le nomination per la 76esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2024, i prestigiosi premi televisivi che saranno consegnati il prossimo 15 settembre. A pochi mesi dalla cerimonia degli Emmy 2023 – posticipata a causa degli scioperi di SAG-AFTRA e Writers Guild of America – sono state rivelate le candidature che, a causa delle proteste, sono state ridotte nelle diverse categorie. Con una diretta streaming dall’El Capitan Theatre di Los Angeles, Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph – artisti che hanno ricevuto il premio nelle loro carriere per conto della Television Academy – hanno svelato le categorie e le rispettive nomination.

Le nomination

Nella cerimonia degli Emmy prevista per il prossimo 15 settembre a Los Angeles, verranno premiati gli show televisivi che hanno mandato in onda almeno sei episodi nel periodo compreso tra giugno 2023 e maggio 2024 (per le miniserie, invece, devono essere andati in onda, in questo lasso temporale, tutti gli episodi). A dominare, Shōgun, il titolo con più nomination, ben 25; al secondo posto, invece, The Bear che con ben 23 nomination infrange un record per una serie comedy, confermando il suo incredibile successo dopo aver già trionfato alla cerimonia di premiazione di gennaio.

Ecco l’elenco completo delle nomination

Serie drammatica

Fallout

l problema dei 3 corpi

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show​

Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

Attrice in una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Attore in una serie comedy

Matt Barry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharoah Wonn-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Solo omicidi nell'edificio

Attore in una serie drammatica

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Serie limitata

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country​

Attrice in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Attore in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film per la tv

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Varietà

Il Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night con Seth Meyers

Il Late Show con Stephen Colbert

Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

I Traditori

La voce

Ospite di reality

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Sceneggiatura per un drama

Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)

Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)

Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri​)

Sceneggiatura per una comedy

Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good​)

Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)

Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)

Sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)

Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Regia per un drama

Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Regia per una comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)

Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)

Regia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Attore ospite in un drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attrice ospite in un drama

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attore ospite in una comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Attrice ospite in una comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Programma animato

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob's Burgers

I Simpson

Scavengers

ReignX-Men '97

Il prossimo 15 settembre sarà possibile seguire in Italia in diretta gli Emmy Awards 2024, in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now.