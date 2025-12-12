Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 trionfa ai Game Awards. E batte tutti i record

Come ogni anno, nella notte - per noi in Europa - tra l'11 e il 12 dicembre si sono svolti i Game Awards, gli Oscar dei videogiochi che premiano i prodotti migliori di ogni categoria. Il 2025 è stato pregno di titoli eccezionali, soprattutto per quanto riguarda gli indie, e questo si è riflesso nelle nomination per la statuetta più ambita, quella di gioco dell'anno. A contendersela, sei giganti, di cui quattro creati da team indipendenti. E alla fine, ad ottenerla - e non è stata una sorpesa - sono stati i ragazzi di Sandafall Interactive, con Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, il Gdr a turni che ha conquistato il pubblico diventando un vero e proprio fenomeno di massa.

Il titolo ha fatto la storia dei Game Awards, portandosi a casa ben nove premi e battendo i record detenuti da Baldur's Gate 3 e The Last of Us Part II. È anche il prodotto con più nomination della kermesse, 12 in totale. Gli unici in grado di sconfiggerlo, in due categorie, sono stati Wuthering Waves, il gacha action di Kuro Games che ha vinto il Player's Voice Award, il riconoscimento basato solo sui voti dei giocatori, e Battlefield 6 per il Best Audio Design.

Nel suo breve discorso dopo aver accettato il premio di Game of the Year, il director di Sandfall Interacrive Guillaume Broche ha anche annunciato il rilascio, in diretta, di un'espansione gratuita per Expedition 33, con nuove missioni, armi e personalizzazioni.

Un riconoscimento e un ringraziamento per l'amore dimostrato dalla community, che ha permesso al titolo di raggiungere fama e riconoscimenti che lo stesso team di sviluppo non si aspettava.

Di seguito, la lista completa dei premi e dei vincitori: