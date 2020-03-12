La terribile notte di Kate Beckinsale con Harvey Weinstein
Tramite un lungo post su Instagram, l'attrice Kate Beckinsale ha fatto coming out su una brutta esperienza avuta con Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein è stato condannato con l'accusa di stupro a 23 anni di reclusione. Una condanna che forse potrebbe mettere la parola fine ad una delle vicende giudiziarie che più hanno scosso il mondo di Hollywood negli ultimi anni. A nulla, dunque, sono servite le richieste degli avvocati dell'ex produttore cinematografico di ridurre la pena al minimo (cinque anni), per paura che il proprio assistito potesse morire dietro le sbarre. Tuttavia le storie sul conto di Harvey Weinstein sono lontane dall'essere concluse. Un'altra voce si è alzata contro il produttore condannato, ed è quella di Kate Beckinsale.
Kate Beckinsale, infatti, ha raccontato su un post Instagram un'orribile serata che avrebbe passato con Weinstein durante la serata di premiere del film Serendipity, un cult del periodo natalizio in cui l'attrice di Underworld recita accanto a John Cusack. Nel suo racconto Kate Beckinsale non risparmia il linguaggio scurrile usato dal suo produttore, né le sensazioni provate durante il momento terribile che ha affrontato, subendo sulla sua pelle l'umiliazione legata ad un divario di potere.
Scegliendo di pubblicare il suo post nello stesso giorno della condanna di Harvey Weinstein, Kate Beckinsale ha pubblicato una galleria di due immagini, che ritraggono lei e il produttore alla premiere del film a New York, nel 2001, a poche settimane di distanza dal terribile attentato alle Torri Gemelle.
These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here .” The minute the door closed he started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt .” The shock made me burst into tears.I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .” He said,”I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony.But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,insidiously and seeming irreversibly. Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that,the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell),these too need to go.I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,forever.And Rose,brava
Ecco quello che Kate Beckinsale ha raccontato nel suo lungo post su Instagram: "Queste foto sono state scattate alla premiere di Serendipity il 5 Ottobre 2001. Avevamo tutti rifiutato di andare perché tenere una premiere a poche settimane dall'11 settembre, con la città che ancora bruciava, sembrava l'idea più insensibile, irrispettosa e sorda possibile. Ma Harvey insistette. Prendemmo un volo per New York e in qualche modo ce l'abbiamo fatta. La mattina successiva Harvey mi chiamò e mi chiese se avessi voglia di portare la mia bambina di due anni a giocare a casa sua con la figlia più o meno coetanea, ed io dissi okay. Arrivai e lui immediatamente chiamò la sua governante affinché portasse le due bambine a giocare in un'altra stanza. Io volevo andare con lui, ma lui disse: 'No, tu aspetta qui'. Appena la porta si è chiusa lui ha cominiciato a urlare: 'Tu stupida maledetta puttana, troia hai rovinato la mia premier'. Non avevo idea di cosa stesse parlando e cominciai ad agitarmi. Poi lui ha continuato: 'Se io organizzo un red carpet tu ti presenti in un abito stretto, scuoti il tuo culo e le tue tette, non ci vai come una fottuta lesbica, dannata stupida puttana'. Lo choc mi fece scoppiare in lacrime. Provai a dire: 'Harvey, la città è a fuoco, le persone stanno ancora cercando i loro parenti e nessuno di noi pensava che la premiere fosse appropriata, meno che mai venire vestiti come se fosse una festa di liceali'. Lui rispose: 'Non mi interessa. Era la mia fottuta premiere, e se voglio della figa sul red carpet è quello che devo ottenere'. Urlava, era livido. Ho preso mia figlia e me ne sono andata da lì. E sì, questa è una di tante esperienze. Sono stata punita per questo e per molte altre situazioni in cui gli ho detto di no per anni. Sentire che andrà in prigione per ventitré anni è un enorme sollievo per me a nome di tutte quelle donne di cui lui ha abusato sessualmente o che ha stuprato, e spero che questo sarà un deterrente per un ogni tipo di comportamento futuro in questa e in ogni altro tipo di industria".
Kate Beckinsale ha poi concluso il suo post augurandosi che il business di Hollywood trovi finalmente il modo di porre fine ad ogni tipo di abuso, anche solo verbale e soprattutto di potere, che sembra ancora essere la legge nel mondo della settima arte.
