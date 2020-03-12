La terribile notte di Kate Beckinsale con Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein è stato condannato con l'accusa di stupro a 23 anni di reclusione. Una condanna che forse potrebbe mettere la parola fine ad una delle vicende giudiziarie che più hanno scosso il mondo di Hollywood negli ultimi anni. A nulla, dunque, sono servite le richieste degli avvocati dell'ex produttore cinematografico di ridurre la pena al minimo (cinque anni), per paura che il proprio assistito potesse morire dietro le sbarre. Tuttavia le storie sul conto di Harvey Weinstein sono lontane dall'essere concluse. Un'altra voce si è alzata contro il produttore condannato, ed è quella di Kate Beckinsale.

Kate Beckinsale, infatti, ha raccontato su un post Instagram un'orribile serata che avrebbe passato con Weinstein durante la serata di premiere del film Serendipity, un cult del periodo natalizio in cui l'attrice di Underworld recita accanto a John Cusack. Nel suo racconto Kate Beckinsale non risparmia il linguaggio scurrile usato dal suo produttore, né le sensazioni provate durante il momento terribile che ha affrontato, subendo sulla sua pelle l'umiliazione legata ad un divario di potere.

Scegliendo di pubblicare il suo post nello stesso giorno della condanna di Harvey Weinstein, Kate Beckinsale ha pubblicato una galleria di due immagini, che ritraggono lei e il produttore alla premiere del film a New York, nel 2001, a poche settimane di distanza dal terribile attentato alle Torri Gemelle.

Ecco quello che Kate Beckinsale ha raccontato nel suo lungo post su Instagram: "Queste foto sono state scattate alla premiere di Serendipity il 5 Ottobre 2001. Avevamo tutti rifiutato di andare perché tenere una premiere a poche settimane dall'11 settembre, con la città che ancora bruciava, sembrava l'idea più insensibile, irrispettosa e sorda possibile. Ma Harvey insistette. Prendemmo un volo per New York e in qualche modo ce l'abbiamo fatta. La mattina successiva Harvey mi chiamò e mi chiese se avessi voglia di portare la mia bambina di due anni a giocare a casa sua con la figlia più o meno coetanea, ed io dissi okay. Arrivai e lui immediatamente chiamò la sua governante affinché portasse le due bambine a giocare in un'altra stanza. Io volevo andare con lui, ma lui disse: 'No, tu aspetta qui'. Appena la porta si è chiusa lui ha cominiciato a urlare: 'Tu stupida maledetta puttana, troia hai rovinato la mia premier'. Non avevo idea di cosa stesse parlando e cominciai ad agitarmi. Poi lui ha continuato: 'Se io organizzo un red carpet tu ti presenti in un abito stretto, scuoti il tuo culo e le tue tette, non ci vai come una fottuta lesbica, dannata stupida puttana'. Lo choc mi fece scoppiare in lacrime. Provai a dire: 'Harvey, la città è a fuoco, le persone stanno ancora cercando i loro parenti e nessuno di noi pensava che la premiere fosse appropriata, meno che mai venire vestiti come se fosse una festa di liceali'. Lui rispose: 'Non mi interessa. Era la mia fottuta premiere, e se voglio della figa sul red carpet è quello che devo ottenere'. Urlava, era livido. Ho preso mia figlia e me ne sono andata da lì. E sì, questa è una di tante esperienze. Sono stata punita per questo e per molte altre situazioni in cui gli ho detto di no per anni. Sentire che andrà in prigione per ventitré anni è un enorme sollievo per me a nome di tutte quelle donne di cui lui ha abusato sessualmente o che ha stuprato, e spero che questo sarà un deterrente per un ogni tipo di comportamento futuro in questa e in ogni altro tipo di industria".

Kate Beckinsale ha poi concluso il suo post augurandosi che il business di Hollywood trovi finalmente il modo di porre fine ad ogni tipo di abuso, anche solo verbale e soprattutto di potere, che sembra ancora essere la legge nel mondo della settima arte.

