Kate Middleton cucina durante una visita ufficiale
Kate Middleton ha preparato in un bar di Aberdeen un involtino destinato ai senzatetto: ecco come si sta per concludere il tour della duchessa
Kate Middleton ha preparato in un bar di Aberdeen un involtino destinato ai senzatetto: ecco come si sta per concludere il tour della duchessa
Kate Middleton prepara un involtino di pollo durante un incontro ufficiale.
Il Telegraph ha immortalato in un filmato la duchessa di Cambridge alle prese con la cucina di un pasto per ex senzatetto. Kate, durante il suo tour in Scozia e Irlanda del Nord, si è infatti recata ad Aberdeen, dove c’è un piccolo caffè che si occupa di preparare pasti per ex senzatetto che cercano di tornare alla loro vita precedente.
Si è trattato di un siparietto davvero divertente: Kate ha messo dei pezzetti di pollo all’interno di una sfoglia, per poi farcire tutto con pomodoro, cetriolo e altre verdure e cercare di chiudere l’involtino, dettaglio che si è rivelato non troppo semplice. Tuttavia, i senzatetto non rappresentano l’obiettivo principale dell’attività benefica della duchessa durante il suo tour, che invece è rappresentato dai bambini. “Abbiamo bisogno di aiutare i bambini di 3 o 4 anni - ha detto all’interno dello stesso bar - per capire come questo può modellarli nella vita futura”. In pratica, se si assicura un’infanzia serena a un bambino, questi diverrà un adulto con una vita serena.
Grabbing a @Social_Bite in Aberdeen – in Scotland The Duchess of Cambridge visited the café to speak with employees, volunteers and customers who have experienced homelessness about how early childhood experiences can have a lasting impact. Social Bite runs social enterprise cafés across Scotland and distributes food and hot drinks to people experiencing homelessness. The organisation also employs staff who have experienced homelessness themselves. The Duchess has been taking her UK-wide landmark survey ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ to Northern Ireland and Scotland, following visits to Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London last month. Speaking about the #5BigQuestions survey, The Duchess said: • “I wanted to hear directly from people across the UK and it’s great to have been able to talk to people in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and across England about their experiences. • I want to thank the 200,000 people who have filled it out because each and every response will help show us what society really thinks about raising the next generation. • I am excited to hear from even more people before it closes on 21st February”. • The #5BigQuestions survey takes just 5 minutes to complete – and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years. Visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Photos © Kensington Palace
Kate ha anche aggiunto che spera di creare una rete di supporto per aiutare i bambini ad affrontare esperienze problematiche. Ha anche raccolto testimonianze in merito ad abusi infantili, mostrandosi profondamente empatica. Durante il suo tour la duchessa ha visitato anche un asilo nido, un museo della scienza, una fattoria per bambini e una prigione femminile.
Inoltre, è utile ricordare che Kate ha lanciato un sondaggio online per conoscere come si possa creare un cambiamento duraturo in meglio per le generazioni a venire.
Condividi:
Commenti: