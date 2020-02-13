Kate Middleton cucina durante una visita ufficiale

Kate Middleton prepara un involtino di pollo durante un incontro ufficiale.

Il Telegraph ha immortalato in un filmato la duchessa di Cambridge alle prese con la cucina di un pasto per ex senzatetto. Kate, durante il suo tour in Scozia e Irlanda del Nord, si è infatti recata ad Aberdeen, dove c’è un piccolo caffè che si occupa di preparare pasti per ex senzatetto che cercano di tornare alla loro vita precedente.

Si è trattato di un siparietto davvero divertente: Kate ha messo dei pezzetti di pollo all’interno di una sfoglia, per poi farcire tutto con pomodoro, cetriolo e altre verdure e cercare di chiudere l’involtino, dettaglio che si è rivelato non troppo semplice. Tuttavia, i senzatetto non rappresentano l’obiettivo principale dell’attività benefica della duchessa durante il suo tour, che invece è rappresentato dai bambini. “ Abbiamo bisogno di aiutare i bambini di 3 o 4 anni - ha detto all’interno dello stesso bar - per capire come questo può modellarli nella vita futura ”. In pratica, se si assicura un’infanzia serena a un bambino, questi diverrà un adulto con una vita serena.

Kate ha anche aggiunto che spera di creare una rete di supporto per aiutare i bambini ad affrontare esperienze problematiche. Ha anche raccolto testimonianze in merito ad abusi infantili, mostrandosi profondamente empatica. Durante il suo tour la duchessa ha visitato anche un asilo nido, un museo della scienza, una fattoria per bambini e una prigione femminile.

Inoltre, è utile ricordare che Kate ha lanciato un sondaggio online per conoscere come si possa creare un cambiamento duraturo in meglio per le generazioni a venire.

