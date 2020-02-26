La confessione di Duffy: "Sono stata sequestrata e violentata"

Dopo un lunghissimo silenzio la cantante Duffy ha fatto il suo ritorno ufficiale su Instagram con un'unica foto e una confessione drammatica: la giovane ha rivelato di essere stata sequestrata, drogata e violentata per giorni. Un evento così straziante che ha richiesto tutto il tempo e il silenzio necessario per una ripresa fisica e mentale, una pausa che l'artista gallese ha voluto affrontare prima di parlarne apertamente.

Come ha specificato la stessa Duffy, il recupero ha richiesto molto tempo tanto che nell'ultimo decennio si è impegnata a riportare il sole nella sua vita, un cammino faticoso affrontato con molto impegno fisico e mentale. Duffy ha preferito non riversare in musica tutta questa sofferenza subita perché, come affermato, non avrebbe potuto cantare e mostrare il dolore negli occhi. Duffy ha preferito parlare personalmente di questa terribile situazione, una scelta che ha richiesto coraggio e molta forza.

Come ha specificato lei stessa non è stato facile aprirsi pubblicamente nei confronti di una situazione così terribile: durante la sua lunga assenza sono state tante le occasioni in cui avrebbe voluto sfogarsi apertamente così da spiegare la sua lontananza forzata. Si è chiesta più volte come e cosa avrebbe dovuto scrivere e le sue emozioni a riguardo, ma alla fine il momento giusto per farlo è giunto in modo spontaneo, trasformando la confessione in un atto liberatorio.

Duffy non aveva mai parlato pubblicamente dell'accaduto, ma durante la scorsa l'estate aveva dialogato con un giornalista e la sua gentilezza l'aveva spinta a sfogarsi lasciando andare il suo dolore. Nulla era trapelato, nel rispetto della privacy della stessa cantante, per questo Duffy ha deciso di affrontare la situazione in prima persona con una confessione personale, mentre nei prossimi giorni rilascerà un'intervista, la prima dopo molto tempo.

Balzata agli onori della cronaca nel 2008 grazie al successo planetario della canzone "Mercy", nel 2010 aveva pubblicato il secondo album "Endlessly", che aveva suscitato un interesse più tiepido. Con gli anni aveva deciso di prendersi una pausa dalla musica, dedicandosi a sporadici live e a opere cinematografiche, prima di ritirarsi ad una vita più discreta e meno rutilante. Ma solo l'anno scorso aveva anticipato l'uscita del terzo album, prima di confessare questa terribile e straziante esperienza.

