Katy Perry teme di prendere il coronavirus in gravidanza
Katy Perry evita baci e abbracci anche da parte dei suoi genitori: la popstar è incinta e crede che le precauzioni contro il coronavirus non siano troppe
Katy Perry ha raccontato delle misure anticontagio che lei e la sua famiglia stanno prendendo a causa del coronavirus e della sua gravidanza.
Come racconta il DailyMail, la popstar è infatti in dolce attesa del suo primogenito, insieme con il compagno, l’attore Orlando Bloom. In questi giorni lei e i suoi genitori sono decisamente cauti per evitare il contagio: niente abbracci e niente strette di mano da parte di mamma e papà per Katy, perché i genitori hanno paura di contagiare involontariamente la figlia incinta.
Perry ha spiegato che, quando l’ha saputo, è rimasta per un istante interdetta, ma poi ha compreso che i suoi genitori si stanno comportando nel modo più corretto e li ha appoggiati. Niente abbracci, baci né strette di mano sono le raccomandazioni d’obbligo in questi tempi, in particolare per coloro che potrebbero rappresentare dei soggetti a rischio, come gli anziani e chi soffre di particolari patologie legate all’apparato respiratorio. È stato detto in passato che non ci dovrebbero essere rischi per il feto, ma su un virus nuovo, che si conosce così poco, la prudenza non è mai troppa. Il coronavirus ha infatti colpito oltre 113.000 persone in tutto il mondo, provocando almeno 3.900 morti.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them
Katy Perry intanto prosegue con la sua gravidanza, continuando anche a esibirsi con il pancione. In questi giorni è andata in Australia - una zona non colpita su ampia scala dal virus - per cantare. Non si conosce ancora il sesso del nascituro, ma la cantante si è detta certa che l’universo le avrebbe dato quello di cui avrebbe avuto bisogno. L’annuncio della gravidanza è coinciso con il rilascio del video musicale “Never Worn White”.
Non è dato sapere quando ci sarà un abito da sposa nel futuro di Katy Perry, ma lei e Bloom si sono messi insieme poco più di un anno fa. L’attore è alla sua seconda storia d'amore importante - dopo il matrimonio con la collega Miranda Kerr tra il 2010 e il 2013. Anche Perry è stata sposata in precedenza, con il collega Russell Brand tra il 2010 e il 2012.
