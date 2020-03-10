Katy Perry teme di prendere il coronavirus in gravidanza

Katy Perry ha raccontato delle misure anticontagio che lei e la sua famiglia stanno prendendo a causa del coronavirus e della sua gravidanza.

Come racconta il DailyMail, la popstar è infatti in dolce attesa del suo primogenito, insieme con il compagno, l’attore Orlando Bloom. In questi giorni lei e i suoi genitori sono decisamente cauti per evitare il contagio: niente abbracci e niente strette di mano da parte di mamma e papà per Katy, perché i genitori hanno paura di contagiare involontariamente la figlia incinta.

Perry ha spiegato che, quando l’ha saputo, è rimasta per un istante interdetta, ma poi ha compreso che i suoi genitori si stanno comportando nel modo più corretto e li ha appoggiati. Niente abbracci, baci né strette di mano sono le raccomandazioni d’obbligo in questi tempi, in particolare per coloro che potrebbero rappresentare dei soggetti a rischio, come gli anziani e chi soffre di particolari patologie legate all’apparato respiratorio. È stato detto in passato che non ci dovrebbero essere rischi per il feto, ma su un virus nuovo, che si conosce così poco, la prudenza non è mai troppa. Il coronavirus ha infatti colpito oltre 113.000 persone in tutto il mondo, provocando almeno 3.900 morti.

Katy Perry intanto prosegue con la sua gravidanza, continuando anche a esibirsi con il pancione. In questi giorni è andata in Australia - una zona non colpita su ampia scala dal virus - per cantare. Non si conosce ancora il sesso del nascituro, ma la cantante si è detta certa che l’universo le avrebbe dato quello di cui avrebbe avuto bisogno. L’annuncio della gravidanza è coinciso con il rilascio del video musicale “Never Worn White”.

Non è dato sapere quando ci sarà un abito da sposa nel futuro di Katy Perry, ma lei e Bloom si sono messi insieme poco più di un anno fa. L’attore è alla sua seconda storia d'amore importante - dopo il matrimonio con la collega Miranda Kerr tra il 2010 e il 2013. Anche Perry è stata sposata in precedenza, con il collega Russell Brand tra il 2010 e il 2012.

