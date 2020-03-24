Greta Thunberg si autoisola:" Ho avuto i sintomi del Coronavirus"

Anche Greta Thunberg potrebbe essere positiva al Coronavirus. L'attivista svedese non ha eseguito un tampone ma una sorta di "auto-diagnosi" in base ai sintomi che ha accusato, spiegando tutto in un lungo post che ha condiviso sul proprio profilo Instagram.

Come riporta Repubblica, il messaggio è rivolto ai giovani di tutto il mondo sull'importanza di non sottovalutare la malattia e rimanere in casa per non contagiare gli altri. La Thunberg racconta che anche suo padre Svante, che ha viaggiato con lei in Europa, potrebbe essere stato contagiato dal momento che ha accusato tutti i sintomi legati al Covid-19.

" Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella ) - scrive Greta - Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse... Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre ".

La Thunberg, continuando nel suo post, ha spiegato che in Svezia i tamponi vengono eseguiti soltanto sui malati gravi. " In Svezia non puoi testare te stesso per il Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze ", spiega l'attivista svedese.

L'avvertimento ai giovani

Infine, il suo diventa un grido ai giovani a non sottalutare la malattia ed alla responsabilità che ha ognuno di loro (di noi) perché potremmo essere un pericolo per gli altri.