Greta Thunberg si autoisola:" Ho avuto i sintomi del Coronavirus"
L'attivista svedese racconta di aver accusato i sintomi della malattia da Covid-19 al suo rientro da un viaggio a Bruxelles. In autoisolamento, ha lanciato un appello a tutti i giovani per "l'enorme responsabilità che abbiamo, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza..."
Anche Greta Thunberg potrebbe essere positiva al Coronavirus. L'attivista svedese non ha eseguito un tampone ma una sorta di "auto-diagnosi" in base ai sintomi che ha accusato, spiegando tutto in un lungo post che ha condiviso sul proprio profilo Instagram.
Come riporta Repubblica, il messaggio è rivolto ai giovani di tutto il mondo sull'importanza di non sottovalutare la malattia e rimanere in casa per non contagiare gli altri. La Thunberg racconta che anche suo padre Svante, che ha viaggiato con lei in Europa, potrebbe essere stato contagiato dal momento che ha accusato tutti i sintomi legati al Covid-19.
"Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella) - scrive Greta - Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse... Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre".
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
La Thunberg, continuando nel suo post, ha spiegato che in Svezia i tamponi vengono eseguiti soltanto sui malati gravi. "In Svezia non puoi testare te stesso per il Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze", spiega l'attivista svedese.
L'avvertimento ai giovani
Infine, il suo diventa un grido ai giovani a non sottalutare la malattia ed alla responsabilità che ha ognuno di loro (di noi) perché potremmo essere un pericolo per gli altri.
"Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla..." scrive Greta, ed aggiunge che "questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus. Molti (specialmente i giovani) potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o sintomi molto lievi. Quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente", conlcude Greta che, con l'hastag #StayAtHome invita ad ascoltare gli esperti e restare a casa per arginare la diffusione del virus.
